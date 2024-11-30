Edinburgh for sale: Elegant four-bedroom double upper in the Grange with tranquil interiors & period features

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 30th Nov 2024, 04:44 BST

This elegant double upper in the Grange comes with four bedrooms, generous proportions and tranquil interiors throughout, and is packed with ornate period features.

This impressive home at 94 Findhorn Place is a beautifully presented, superbly proportioned main door, four bedroom double upper flat, forming part of a traditional Victorian terrace, situated in the highly sought after area of the Grange, to the South of Edinburgh city centre.

The property boasts fine period features which effortlessly and elegantly combine with tasteful modern décor to create a wonderful home.

The open plan kitchen / dining room is the heart of the home, enlarged to create a space where all the inhabitants can come together, whilst enjoying a lovely outlook across the rooftops towards Arthur's Seat.

Externally, there is a private patio area and a store, currently being used as a woodshed.

For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

This impressive, beautifully presented, spacious four-bedroom home at the Grange in Edinburgh is bursting with period features.

1. 94 Findhorn Place

This impressive, beautifully presented, spacious four-bedroom home at the Grange in Edinburgh is bursting with period features. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
To the front, the gorgeous bay windowed sitting room with ornate cornice, a picture rail and a stunning marble mantlepiece with log burner, is a fantastic space to unwind in.

2. Sitting room

To the front, the gorgeous bay windowed sitting room with ornate cornice, a picture rail and a stunning marble mantlepiece with log burner, is a fantastic space to unwind in. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The open plan kitchen / dining room is the heart of the home, enlarged to create a space where all the inhabitants can come together, whilst enjoying a lovely outlook across the rooftops towards Arthur's Seat. The well equipped kitchen has a series of wall and base mounted fitted cabinets with a contrasting worksurface and appliances which comprise; range cooker, American fridge/freezer, wine fridge, extractor hood and dishwasher. The large dining area has plenty of space for a generous table and chairs, in addition to a lovely window seat from which to take in the view.

3. Kitchen/ dining room

The open plan kitchen / dining room is the heart of the home, enlarged to create a space where all the inhabitants can come together, whilst enjoying a lovely outlook across the rooftops towards Arthur's Seat. The well equipped kitchen has a series of wall and base mounted fitted cabinets with a contrasting worksurface and appliances which comprise; range cooker, American fridge/freezer, wine fridge, extractor hood and dishwasher. The large dining area has plenty of space for a generous table and chairs, in addition to a lovely window seat from which to take in the view. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Externally, there is a private patio area and a store, currently being used as a woodshed. On-street residents' permit holder parking is available outside, restricted hours.

4. Garden

Externally, there is a private patio area and a store, currently being used as a woodshed. On-street residents' permit holder parking is available outside, restricted hours. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice