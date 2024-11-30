This impressive home at 94 Findhorn Place is a beautifully presented, superbly proportioned main door, four bedroom double upper flat, forming part of a traditional Victorian terrace, situated in the highly sought after area of the Grange, to the South of Edinburgh city centre.
The property boasts fine period features which effortlessly and elegantly combine with tasteful modern décor to create a wonderful home.
The open plan kitchen / dining room is the heart of the home, enlarged to create a space where all the inhabitants can come together, whilst enjoying a lovely outlook across the rooftops towards Arthur's Seat.
Externally, there is a private patio area and a store, currently being used as a woodshed.
1. 94 Findhorn Place
This impressive, beautifully presented, spacious four-bedroom home at the Grange in Edinburgh is bursting with period features. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
2. Sitting room
To the front, the gorgeous bay windowed sitting room with ornate cornice, a picture rail and a stunning marble mantlepiece with log burner, is a fantastic space to unwind in. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
3. Kitchen/ dining room
The open plan kitchen / dining room is the heart of the home, enlarged to create a space where all the inhabitants can come together, whilst enjoying a lovely outlook across the rooftops towards Arthur's Seat. The well equipped kitchen has a series of wall and base mounted fitted cabinets with a contrasting worksurface and appliances which comprise; range cooker, American fridge/freezer, wine fridge, extractor hood and dishwasher. The large dining area has plenty of space for a generous table and chairs, in addition to a lovely window seat from which to take in the view. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
4. Garden
Externally, there is a private patio area and a store, currently being used as a woodshed. On-street residents' permit holder parking is available outside, restricted hours. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.