Edinburgh for sale: Elegant four-bedroom family home in Joppa just seconds from the beach

Gorgeous family home by the Edinburgh seafront
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 17th Jan 2024, 14:48 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 15:57 GMT

This elegant four-bedroom family home in Joppa, just seconds from the beach, is currently available to buy at offers over £765,000.

The home at 39 Morton Street is a traditional and versatile semi-detached home, situated within the highly desirable district of Joppa. Ideally positioned to take advantage of the excellent amenities on offer at nearby Portobello, including the beach and promenade, this fantastic home is rarely available and viewing is highly recommended.

For viewings, call 0131 253 2642 or 07825 951348.

39 Morton Street is a traditional and versatile four bed, three public rooms semi-detached home, situated within the highly desirable district of Joppa, east of Edinburgh city centre.

1. 39 Morton Street

39 Morton Street is a traditional and versatile four bed, three public rooms semi-detached home, situated within the highly desirable district of Joppa, east of Edinburgh city centre. Photo: Annan

The bright and spacious west-facing living room with bay window, feature fireplace, Edinburgh Press and ornate cornicing.

2. Living room

The bright and spacious west-facing living room with bay window, feature fireplace, Edinburgh Press and ornate cornicing. Photo: Annan

The dining room is large enough to accommodate a table and chairs, seating eight comfortably.

3. Dining room

The dining room is large enough to accommodate a table and chairs, seating eight comfortably. Photo: Annan

Externally, the property offers a low-maintenance front garden and generous walled garden to the rear with patio area, perfect for entertaining in the summer months.

4. Garden

Externally, the property offers a low-maintenance front garden and generous walled garden to the rear with patio area, perfect for entertaining in the summer months. Photo: Annan

