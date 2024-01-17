This elegant four-bedroom family home in Joppa , just seconds from the beach, is currently available to buy at offers over £765,000.

The home at 39 Morton Street is a traditional and versatile semi-detached home, situated within the highly desirable district of Joppa. Ideally positioned to take advantage of the excellent amenities on offer at nearby Portobello, including the beach and promenade, this fantastic home is rarely available and viewing is highly recommended.