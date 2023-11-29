Edinburgh for sale: Elegant four-bedroom house in Corstorphine that's an idyllic forever home
Edinburgh home packed with period features and quirky details
An elegant four-bedroom house that's an idyllic forever home, packed with period features and quirky details, is currently available for offers over £850,000.
Located in the highly sought-after residential area of Corstorphine, 72 Belgrave Road lies within walking distance of local amenities and within easy reach of the City Centre. The bright and generously proportioned interior offers ideal tastefully presented family accommodation over three levels. To view this property, call Anderson Strathern on 0131 253 2732.
