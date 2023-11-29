News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Elegant four-bedroom house in Corstorphine that's an idyllic forever home

Edinburgh home packed with period features and quirky details
By Kevin Quinn
Published 29th Nov 2023, 19:12 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 19:13 GMT

An elegant four-bedroom house that's an idyllic forever home, packed with period features and quirky details, is currently available for offers over £850,000.

Located in the highly sought-after residential area of Corstorphine, 72 Belgrave Road lies within walking distance of local amenities and within easy reach of the City Centre. The bright and generously proportioned interior offers ideal tastefully presented family accommodation over three levels. To view this property, call Anderson Strathern on 0131 253 2732.

The property benefits from this stunning sun room, bringing an abundance of natural light into the home.

1. Sun room

The property benefits from this stunning sun room, bringing an abundance of natural light into the home. Photo: Anderson Stathern

The Corstorphine property's large living room with bay window and fireplace.

2. Living room

The Corstorphine property's large living room with bay window and fireplace. Photo: Anderson Strathern

The well-presented kitchen comes with a range of base and wall mounted units and central island.

3. Kitchen

The well-presented kitchen comes with a range of base and wall mounted units and central island. Photo: Anderson Strathern

The small dining area situated off the kitchen.

4. Dining area

The small dining area situated off the kitchen. Photo: Anderson Strathern

