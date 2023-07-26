Edinburgh for sale: Elegant one-bedroom flat on one of the New Town’s most attractive streets
Edinburgh flat in 1820s Georgian townhouse
This elegant one-bedroom flat located on one of the New Town’s most attractive streets, as part of an 1820s Georgian townhouse, is currently for sale at offers over £370,000.
This flat at 9/1 Albany Street in the heart of Edinburgh’s new town conservation area has been successfully converted by Sundial Properties and comes with a modern kitchen and shower room as well as key access to the private and exclusive Queen Street Gardens on an annual subscription.
For viewings call 0131 2532131.
