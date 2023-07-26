News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Elegant one-bedroom flat on one of the New Town’s most attractive streets

Edinburgh flat in 1820s Georgian townhouse
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 16:39 BST

This elegant one-bedroom flat located on one of the New Town’s most attractive streets, as part of an 1820s Georgian townhouse, is currently for sale at offers over £370,000.

This flat at 9/1 Albany Street in the heart of Edinburgh’s new town conservation area has been successfully converted by Sundial Properties and comes with a modern kitchen and shower room as well as key access to the private and exclusive Queen Street Gardens on an annual subscription.

For viewings call 0131 2532131.

Connell and Connell are delighted to present to the market this spacious, well-proportioned one bedroom ground floor flat in an 1820's Town House.

9/1 Albany Street, New Town

Bright spacious twin window living room which retains working shutters, period cornice, ceiling rose, timber panelling and period mantle with gas stove.

Lounge

The shower room, comprising large walk-in shower with mains valve shower, WC, pedestal sink with cabinet.

Shower room

The Kitchen is fitted with a range of sleek gloss base and wall mounted units with co-ordinating worksurfaces and splash backs. There is an integrated oven, hob, fridge and freezer.

Kitchen

