This exceptional and rarely available three-bedroom beachfront end-terrace villa at Pittville Street, is part of a charming period stone-built terrace on a quiet side street in the heart of Portobello, adjacent to the Promenade.

With the added benefit of a private driveway and garden, this property offers a unique blend of traditional character and modern living.

This stunning beachfront home offers a rare opportunity to live in one of Portobello’s most sought-after locations, blending period elegance with modern conveniences and breathtaking seaside views.

1 . Oh I do like to be beside the seaside Located right on the beachfront in Portobello, the villa enjoys uninterrupted sea views and a versatile layout, with a self-contained living space on the ground floor, and two fitted kitchens. | Mov8 Photo Sales

2 . Living room The first floor is anchored by an impressive dual-aspect living room, showcasing a beautiful bay window with uninterrupted seafront views, a cosy fireplace with a wood-burning stove, and charming period details like cornice work. | Mov8 Photo Sales

3 . Bedroom 1/ office On the ground floor, this versatile front-facing room, featuring a large bay window, intricate period cornice work, and contemporary flooring, can serve as either a master bedroom or self-contained living space. | Mov8 Photo Sales

4 . Garden There is an enclosed garden to the front, with a lawn and a shed whilst, to the side, is a paved driveway for off-street parking. | Mov8 Photo Sales