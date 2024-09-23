This exceptional and rarely available three-bedroom beachfront end-terrace villa at Pittville Street, is part of a charming period stone-built terrace on a quiet side street in the heart of Portobello, adjacent to the Promenade.
With the added benefit of a private driveway and garden, this property offers a unique blend of traditional character and modern living.
This stunning beachfront home offers a rare opportunity to live in one of Portobello’s most sought-after locations, blending period elegance with modern conveniences and breathtaking seaside views.
1. Oh I do like to be beside the seaside
Located right on the beachfront in Portobello, the villa enjoys uninterrupted sea views and a versatile layout, with a self-contained living space on the ground floor, and two fitted kitchens. | Mov8
2. Living room
The first floor is anchored by an impressive dual-aspect living room, showcasing a beautiful bay window with uninterrupted seafront views, a cosy fireplace with a wood-burning stove, and charming period details like cornice work. | Mov8
3. Bedroom 1/ office
On the ground floor, this versatile front-facing room, featuring a large bay window, intricate period cornice work, and contemporary flooring, can serve as either a master bedroom or self-contained living space. | Mov8
4. Garden
There is an enclosed garden to the front, with a lawn and a shed whilst, to the side, is a paved driveway for off-street parking. | Mov8
