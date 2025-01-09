Edinburgh for sale: Enjoy the sea views from this Scandi-styled three-bedroom Joppa bungalow

By Kevin Quinn

Published 9th Jan 2025, 10:59 GMT

Enjoy the sea views from this Scandi-styled three-bedroom Joppa bungalow, currently available for offers over £580,000.

This impressive home at 53 Coillesdene Avenue is a meticulously presented and rarely available, extended three-bedroom detached home, offering exceptional panoramic sea views and family sized accommodation over the ground and first floor.

Situated in a highly sought-after location in the charming area of Joppa, this property is just a short distance from the picturesque Portobello Beach and the vibrant Portobello High Street.

The property has a building warrant for the addition of an extra bedroom by way of a garage conversion, of which plans are available upon request.

Due to its prime location, early viewing is highly recommended. Open viewing takes place on Sundays, 2pm-4pm. You can also book an appointment online or call Annan Solicitors on 0131 253 2642 or Fraser Falconer on 07825 951348.

1. 53 Coillesdene Avenue

Situated in a highly sought-after location in the charming area of Joppa, this property is just a short distance from the picturesque Portobello Beach and the vibrant Portobello High Street.

The bright and spacious south-facing living room, with bay window and featuring wooden flooring that extends throughout the ground floor.

2. Living room

The bright and spacious south-facing living room, with bay window and featuring wooden flooring that extends throughout the ground floor.

The impressive and expansive kitchen/dining/sitting room to the rear, which is thoughtfully designed to maximize natural light thanks to its large windows.

3. Kitchen/ diner/ family room

The impressive and expansive kitchen/dining/sitting room to the rear, which is thoughtfully designed to maximize natural light thanks to its large windows.

The rear garden, accessed from the side return, is an extensive area of which is mostly laid to lawn and offers a superb space in which to entertain in throughout the summer months.

4. Garden

The rear garden, accessed from the side return, is an extensive area of which is mostly laid to lawn and offers a superb space in which to entertain in throughout the summer months.

