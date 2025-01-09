This impressive home at 53 Coillesdene Avenue is a meticulously presented and rarely available, extended three-bedroom detached home, offering exceptional panoramic sea views and family sized accommodation over the ground and first floor.

Situated in a highly sought-after location in the charming area of Joppa, this property is just a short distance from the picturesque Portobello Beach and the vibrant Portobello High Street.

The property has a building warrant for the addition of an extra bedroom by way of a garage conversion, of which plans are available upon request.

Due to its prime location, early viewing is highly recommended. Open viewing takes place on Sundays, 2pm-4pm. You can also book an appointment online or call Annan Solicitors on 0131 253 2642 or Fraser Falconer on 07825 951348.

2 . Living room The bright and spacious south-facing living room, with bay window and featuring wooden flooring that extends throughout the ground floor. | Annan Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/ diner/ family room The impressive and expansive kitchen/dining/sitting room to the rear, which is thoughtfully designed to maximize natural light thanks to its large windows. | Annan Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The rear garden, accessed from the side return, is an extensive area of which is mostly laid to lawn and offers a superb space in which to entertain in throughout the summer months. | Annan Photo: ESPC Photo Sales