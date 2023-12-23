Top homes mainly located in Edinburgh, with some from Midlothian and East Lothian

Scottish property portal ESPC has revealed the 10 properties which were most popular with house-hunters during November.

The top 10 homes were mainly located in Edinburgh, with some appearances from properties in Midlothian and East Lothian, gathering 69,000 views on espc.com between them. Prices hovered around the £300,000 - £400,000 mark, while the most expensive property was listed at £950,000, and the lowest priced was marketed at £235,000.

Paul Hilton, chief executive of ESPC, said: “Yet again it’s another fascinating insight into the minds of ESPC househunters this month, with November’s buyers clearly set on finding long-term homes in some of East Central Scotland’s most popular and family-friendly areas. As we saw from last month’s figures too, there are clearly many second steppers and experienced buyers in the market, looking to upgrade from starter flats and first houses to larger properties they can put down roots in.

"Edinburgh also offered the most appeal for buyers this month, with six of the homes located in some of the Capital’s most popular postcodes, including Morningside and Bruntsfield, Corstorphine and Colinton. It’s been another fast month on the market, with the vast majority of our most popular properties having already been snapped up by keen buyers, showing how quickly buyers are willing to act, even in a market with plenty of choice, when they find the right property for their needs.”

1 . Glitzy detached five-bedroom home in Bonnyrigg with its own private bar This glamorous and exceptionally spacious five-bedroom, detached house at 9 Peacock Parkway was ESPC’s most popular property in November, and it’s easy to see what buyers found so intriguing. Offering a quiet setting in one of Midlothian’s most popular locales, this property boasts a showstopping private bar that makes it a perfect place to host a party! This property is currently available at offers over £420,000. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography Photo Sales

2 . Stunning, traditional detached villa in sought-after Bruntsfield A detached property at 17 Forbes Road, in the ever-popular, well-heeled suburb of Bruntsfield is a rare find, so it’s not surprising that this stunning sandstone villa has been whisked off the market by a savvy buyer. With plenty of kerb appeal, four bedrooms, period features mixed with chic modern décor and a setting in one of the city’s most sought-after locations, it’s clear to see why this property garnered so much attention on espc.com last month when it was available for offers over £950,000. Photo: McDougall McQueen Photo Sales

3 . Glossy, modern family home in popular Bonnyrigg Third on the list is this fabulous five-bedroom home, also located in popular Bonnyrigg. Offering a huge amount of space for a family to stretch out into, as well as stylish interiors and carefully considered details throughout, this fantastic family home at 20 Waverley Park is already under offer, having been available for offers over £335,000. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography Photo Sales