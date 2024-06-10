Scottish property portal ESPC has revealed the top 10 properties most popular with househunters on its website during May 2024, garnering an impressive 86,000 online views between them.

Houses were clearly in exceptional demand with property seekers, with all of the top 10 homes being houses of varying sizes and styles – from two-bed terraced cottages to five-bedroom detached bungalows. Prices varied too, stretching from £147,000 to just over £1.1 million, with three of the properties marketed at a fixed price, making them extra desirable for buyers.

In terms of location, Edinburgh and East Lothian dominate the list, while there are also appearances from properties in popular pockets of Midlothian and in the Fife property hotspot of Dunfermline.

Nine of the 10 properties are already under offer, clearly signalling that buyers will move at speed to secure their ideal property, even in a market with plenty of homes available to choose from.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “May was clearly a busy month for the property market, with plenty of new properties coming onto the market, and plenty of buyers ready to snap them up. With nine of our most-viewed homes already off the market, it’s a clear indication that buyers are serious about finding their ideal home and will act quickly to secure a property that ticks their boxes.

“The most popular properties show us that, as in April, there’s a huge mix of buyers in the market when it comes to budgets, as we have properties on the Affordable Housing scheme right through to properties priced at over a million pounds. However, this month, our buyers all have one major thing in common: they have their sights set on finding a house, with this type of property exclusively making up the top 10.

“In terms of location, we’re seeing a healthy spread of interest across the region, with some of the most popular properties located in West Fife & Kinross and Midlothian, but the focus is heavily on homes in Edinburgh and East Lothian, which are always incredibly popular with buyers.”

1 . Modern townhouse on an exclusive seafront development Taking the top spot for May is this stunning, seafront townhouse in the popular coastal area of Joppa, just a stone’s throw from Portobello beach. Boasting four bedrooms, three bathrooms and immaculate, contemporary décor throughout, this energy-efficient home at 50A Seaview Crescent is perfectly designed with modern family life in mind. It will come as no surprise that this gem of a property has already gone under offer, having previously been available for offers over £725,000. Photo: Annan/ ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Stylish starter home in Wallyford The second most-popular property in May was this stylish two-bedroom terraced house in Wallyford, close to the East Lothian coastline. Ideal for those buyers starting out on their property journey, this property forms part of the Affordable Housing scheme and therefore would be very appealing to many buyers on a budget. With two double bedrooms, two bathrooms and even a summerhouse in the garden, we can see exactly why, having been available at a fixed price of £147,934, this charming house at 22 Chuckers Row has already been snapped up. Photo: Garden Stirling Burnet/ ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Two-bedroom bungalow with its own yurt Third on the list is a two-bed bungalow in the quaint Midlothian village of Newtongrange, which is packed with potential to create a fantastic home and comes with a very special USP. The property at 29 Eighth Street has two large bedrooms and an exceptionally spacious living room, while in the back garden, there’s a unique addition in the shape of a heat-insulated, waterproof yurt, offering an ideal spot for dining, for children to play, or even to create a home yoga studio! This home is currently still available at a fixed price of £215,000. Photo: McDougall McQueen/ ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Turn-key terraced house in Rosyth Slipping into fourth position is this sleek and stylish, three-bedroom terraced house in Rosyth, close to the city of Dunfermline. Presented in immaculate condition, this house is a perfect family home at a budget-friendly price, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of which is a chic wet room, and the other showhome-stylish. With an open-plan setup downstairs and a large back garden, we can see why so many home hunters were drawn to this prime property at 39 Selvage Street. Having been available for offers over £150,000, this property is now under offer. Photo: Morgans/ ESPC Photo Sales