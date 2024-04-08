Local property portal ESPC has revealed the top 10 most popular properties on the market during March 2024, racking up an impressive 148,000 views between them.

For the first time, all 10 of the properties were in Edinburgh, showing intense interest in the Capital’s property market. The homes could be found in highly sought-after areas including Duddingston, Ravelston, Joppa, Morningside, Balerno and Craiglockhart, hinting at an influx of buyers looking for a long-term family home.

This could also be seen in the style of properties attracting the most attention; all of the properties had two or more bedrooms, and eight of them were houses, indicating strong interest from the family buyer market.

Budgets were wildly variable, stretching from £175,000 for a renovation project in Gilmerton, to £1.4 million for a detached villa in Morningside, and three of the properties have already been snapped up by keen buyers.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “March is often seen as the ‘kick-off’ of the property market, but this year we know that there’s already been hot competition for homes across Edinburgh and the wider ESPC market.

“Consistent with the most popular homes in February and January, the vast majority of the most popular homes on espc.com in March were houses, giving us a very strong indication that there are currently an abundance of buyers looking to make a move into a long-term family home, and we can expect to see this continue into the spring.

“Interestingly, all our most popular homes this month were in Edinburgh, which tells us that the Capital continues to be a hotspot for househunters despite higher average property prices than in the surrounding regions.”

1 . Modern detached home in popular Duddingston Located in the highly sought-after Duddingston area, in easy reach of Portobello and the city centre, it’s clear to see why this detached property at 188 Duddingston Park South took the top spot this time. This spacious property has plenty of room for a growing family, with four double bedrooms, three bathrooms, a stunning open-plan lounge kitchen and even an orangery, all close to local amenities too. This home is currently available at offers over £395,000. Photo: Coulters Photo Sales

2 . Penthouse apartment in an iconic Ravelston building Second on the list is this awe-inspiring penthouse apartment, situated within an iconic A-listed 1930s Art Deco development, originally designed to resemble an ocean liner. Surrounded by manicured gardens and offering stunning city views, this capacious apartment at 14 Ravelston Garden boasts three bedrooms, two generous reception rooms and abundant outdoor space, with a private 24-foot terrace and a residents’ roof terrace too. The property is currently available at a fixed price of £450,000. Photo: Connor Malcolm Photo Sales

3 . Lower flat in Broomhouse with large private gardens Offering space for the whole family at a more affordable price, it’s easy to see why this Broomhouse abode attracted so much attention during March. The flat at 6 Broomhouse Square has large private front and rear gardens outside, and internally, there’s three good-sized bedrooms, an inviting lounge and immaculate décor throughout. This property is currently available at a fixed price of £200,000. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography Photo Sales

4 . Renovation project in popular Gilmerton We usually see at least one renovation project in our top 10, and this is certainly one for a buyer with a vision! Proving so popular that the selling agents had to cease viewings, this three-bedroom detached bungalow at 485 Gilmerton Road was flood damaged, and offered new owners the chance to completely renovate and remodel, to create a bespoke family home in a highly sought-after area. With bungalows in the area very rarely seen at this price, it’s no wonder that this property is already off the market having been available at offers over £175,000. We’d love to know what the new owners have planned! Photo: Campbell Smith Photo Sales