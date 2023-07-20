The most viewed properties in Edinburgh and the Lothians

Scottish property portal ESPC has revealed the 10 homes which have racked up the highest number of views on its website in the past 30 days.

Looking at the data, local buyers were most interested in buying family houses over flats, with just two of the most popular properties being apartments. A family-friendly location also appeared to be high on the list of demands for buyers, as the homes that generated the most interest online were located in popular suburbs across Edinburgh, East Lothian, Midlothian and Fife, all offering access to great schools and excellent transport links.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “We are clearly seeing a trend from the most popular homes this month that suggests that buyers are looking for longevity in their next property purchase. In the current financial climate, buyers will want to feel confident that they can stay in their home for years to come and have everything they need to work for lifestyles that can adapt and change over that time.

“The areas that are generating the most views suggest that we have many family buyers in the market at the moment – Gorebridge and Cowdenbeath offer more affordable prices for larger family homes as well as great commuter access, while East Lothian locations remain popular for their proximity to the coast, great schools and links back to the Capital.

“Meanwhile, the two flats on our list are both in popular Edinburgh locations, offering excellent opportunities for first-time buyers: with trendy Newhaven sure to become more popular thanks to the introduction of the tram extension here.”

1 . St Mary's Lodge, Sidegate, Haddington, Located in the heart of the popular market town of Haddington, the most popular property on espc.com last month was this charming, C-listed cottage. Packing plenty of vintage charm, the property beautifully blends period details with modern finishes. Offering three bedrooms and a detached position, it’s no surprise that this uniquely delightful house has appealed to the imaginations of so many buyers. Currently under offer, this property was available for offers over £285,000. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . 6 Bellsmains, Gorebridge Second on the list of most-viewed homes is this spacious three-bedroom cottage, located in the popular Midlothian town of Gorebridge. Offering plenty of potential and scope to make changes, the property is bright and spacious, yet cosy at the same time. Set in expansive gardens to the front, side and rear, the property has a tranquil look and feel that would suit many family buyers searching for the perfect balance of city and village life. A closing date was set for July 19, with the property previously available for offers over £265,000. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . 4 Eweford Cottages, Dunbar Making up the top three is this charming period cottage, set on the edge of the popular seaside town of Dunbar in East Lothian. With outstanding views and a tranquil, semi-rural setting, this immaculate C-listed cottage presents a dreamy opportunity for coastal/village life for a young family or downsizers. Rustic to the outside, with chic, contemporary interiors, the property is a beautiful blend of styles that would appeal to the modern buyer. It’s no surprise that this property is under offer! On the market at offers over £235,000, this property is currently under offer. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . 2 West Haugh Cottages, Newbridge Fourth on the list (and the fourth cottage so far!) is this striking and spacious cottage in Newbridge, to the north-west of Edinburgh. Offering space in abundance and a peaceful, rural setting overlooking fields, plus a private paddock, this property is a rare find in providing so much green space, so close to the city centre. The countryside character continues inside with exposed stonework and beams, open fireplaces and wooden floors. This property is currently available for offers over £325,000. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales