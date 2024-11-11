The properties in Lothian, Fife and the Borders gathered 77,000 online views between them over the course of last month.

Once again, the most popular properties were dominated by houses, with just one flat making the top 10 and nine of the homes being family-friendly houses with three or more bedrooms.

Continuing a pattern that we’ve seen consistently over the past few months, this suggests that homebuyers are in the market for longer-term, futureproof properties to begin the new year in. Detached properties were of particular interest, with four detached houses making the list.

October’s most popular properties showed a mixed bag of locations, in a change from recent months where searches have been dominated by homes in Edinburgh. Four of the top 10 properties last month were located in the Capital, with other properties making the list located in East Lothian, Midlothian, East Fife and the Borders.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “The properties making up the top 10 this month present a fascinating look at the current market. Family homes once again largely dominate the list, with the majority of properties of interest having three, four or even five bedrooms, suggesting that we have plenty of family buyers in the market looking for long-term homes to settle down in.

“In terms of budgets, we’re seeing high interest in properties priced above the average (£228,071), which again suggests second-steppers and beyond who are looking for a futureproof property.

“It’s great to see so much interest in areas outside of Edinburgh this month, with appearances from places like Galashiels, Burntisland, Tranent and Penicuik.”

1 . Historical villa with stunning views in South Queensferry Taking the top spot for October is this charming end-terrace villa at 1 Edinburgh Road in picturesque South Queensferry. Built circa 1750, the property is packed with period features and boasts a fantastic central setting on the High Street and the waterfront itself, meaning it has unrivalled access to the amenities of the town, and sublime views of the Forth Bridges. This is such a unique proposition, no wonder it's attracted so much attention. The property is currently available for offers over £540,000.

2 . A-listed Georgian house on Edinburgh's most sought-after street Second on the list for October is this fantastic, A-listed Georgian terraced house, located on Edinburgh's most sought-after street, as decided by Evening News readers earlier this year - Ann Street. Boasting direct access to Stockbridge, The Water of Leith and Dean Gardens, this stunning property is a rare find that offers a wealth of potential to create an incredible family home. Properties on this street are seldom available, so it's no surprise to see that this extra-special property has caught the eye of so many. This property at 41 Ann Street is still available to buy for offers over £1 million.

3 . Spacious, modern detached house in Penicuik Brought to the market in turn-key condition, this pristine five-bedroom detached house completes the top three most-viewed properties in October. Located in popular Penicuik, the property offers real forever family home potential, with five spacious bedrooms and plenty of socialising space to enjoy, plus a double garage and large garden, all within walking distance of Penicuik's town centre. This property at 26 Lower Valleyfield View is currently available at a fixed price of £520,000.