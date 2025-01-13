Scooping 50,000 views on espc.com between them, these properties caught the eye of more property seekers than any others, and revealed some interesting trends about what buyers are currently looking for.

The list was dominated by properties in Edinburgh and commuter-friendly neighbourhoods in East Lothian and Midlothian; four properties apiece in Edinburgh and East Lothian, and two in Midlothian.

Interestingly, every one of the top 10 homes was a house, with no flats making the list this month. Four of the properties have already gone under offer, showing how quickly the market was moving, even in a traditionally quieter month.

ESPC’s CEO, Paul Hilton, said “December’s most popular properties on espc.com clearly indicate that there’s a high proportion of family buyers in the market currently.

“Flexible, long-term homes in family-friendly, commuter-friendly neighbourhoods are dominating the list this month, alongside properties that need little to no refurbishment, showing that buyers are in the market for practicality above all else.

“Half of the homes are priced between £200,000 and £300,000, which hints that we have a lot of second-steppers in the market perhaps searching for their first family home.

“And, just three of the properties were listed for a fixed price, which shows that sellers are confident in the market and their property’s potential to achieve a good sale price, even in the quieter winter months.”

1 . Exciting renovation opportunity packed with potential Taking the top spot for December was this hugely exciting renovation opportunity in trendy Leith: a seven-bedroom townhouse at 41 Portland Street, currently used as commercial premises but with the scope to become a fantastic family home or even a number of smaller flats. Packed with potential and period features alike, we can see exactly why this property captured the imagination of so many property seekers – and why one has already snapped it up, having previously been available for offers over £550,000. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Stylish family home in Tranent Number two on this month’s list goes to a turn-key new-build on a sought-after Tranent development. Well-placed for the local primary school as well as road and rail links, this inviting property at 3 Toll House Neuk ticks all the practicalities with its three bedrooms, two bathrooms, immaculate interiors and large, private garden, making it an exceptionally appealing choice. This property is currently under offer after being available for offers over £270,000. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Modern ‘blank canvas’ in a popular East Lothian village Making up the top three is this architect-designed modern detached house, set on a unique development in Longniddry. Offering a blank canvas and luxe details including herringbone wooden floors, a contemporary kitchen and sleek bathrooms, 15 Queen's Road offers an easy way for the new owners to put their own stamp on things. No wonder it’s already under offer, having been available for offers over £575,000. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Polished four-bed on a popular Penicuik development Making the top ten for the second month running is this stylish, detached modern home on a popular development in Penicuik. Offering four bedrooms, two bathrooms and plenty of family-friendly socialising spaces, plus a large garden and immaculate interiors, this is an idyllic family home – we can see exactly why so many househunters have been drawn to 15 Sarolea Crescent. This property is still available at a fixed price of £365,000. | Mov8 Photo: ESPC Photo Sales