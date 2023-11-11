The latest most viewed Edinburgh and Lothians properties

Property portal ESPC has revealed the 10 properties which were most popular with house-hunters during October 2023, generating the highest number of views and interest.

Located across Edinburgh, Midlothian, East Lothian and Fife, the properties stretched from a budget-friendly £105,000 to a significant £775,000, showing the range of buyers currently in the market for a new home.

Of these houses, four of the properties could be considered as major renovation opportunities, showing how much appetite buyers currently have for this kind of project. Eight of the 10 homes are already under offer, including all five of the top 10, showing how active the market remains even as we head into the winter months.

Paul Hilton, chief executive of ESPC, said: “It’s another fantastic selection of properties that have been the most popular with house-hunters on ESPC this month, and we’re seeing some very interesting trends arising from their activities.

"The desire for family homes shows how many second-steppers and experienced buyers we have currently in the market, while the prevalence of so many properties requiring renovations, some of which are not insignificant, is a clear indication that we have many buyers who are open to alternative means to secure their ideal family home, even if that means undertaking a substantial project to do so.

“It’s been a very quick market this month, with most of the most popular properties under offer; many of them were listed during October so they have sold incredibly quickly, showing how fast buyers are willing to act to secure a quality property with plenty of potential.”

1 . Charming, B-listed Victorian cottage by the sea in Joppa This charming, quirky property at 29 Joppa Road offers longevity and flexibility as a family home, plus the prime opportunity to put your own stamp on the property, to create your dream home. With an array of characterful features and in a highly-coveted location, it’s unsurprising this fabulous property took top spot on the ESPC October list. On the market at offers over £440,000, this property is currently under offer. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Glossy, modern family home in Midlothian In its second month in the top 10, this glossy four-bed detached property at 12 Ashgrove Gardens in the popular Midlothian town of Loanhead takes second spot. Presented in turn-key condition, with tasteful, contemporary interiors throughout, this is a stylish and spacious family home that many househunters were very interested in. This property, which was available at offers over £485,000, is currently under offer. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Spectacular four-bedroom home seconds from Portobello beach A property of this kind, in this location, is very rarely available, so it’s no wonder that it made the top three on the list – and that it’s already under offer! Tucked away on a discreet lane, just seconds from Portobello Beach, this fantastically chic four-bedroom detached house at 1 Regent Street Lane, is a truly unique property with many fabulous features – from that vaulted ceiling to a sauna! Now under offer, this property was previously available at offers over £775,000. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales