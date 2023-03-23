The most viewed properties online in Edinburgh and the Lothians

Property portal ESPC has revealed the 10 most popular properties on espc.com during February 2023, racking up more views than any other homes listed on the website.

Properties in the top ten list were located in a range of areas from the highly sought-after regions of East and West Lothian, to the desirable suburbs of Edinburgh. Edinburgh’s popularity shows no signs of waning with ESPC’s active home buyers with five of the properties in the top 10 list located in the city centre and the surrounding suburbs.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “This rundown of our most-popular homes on ESPC is a fascinating look at the requirements of homebuyers across East Central Scotland, and highlights what buyers are looking for in the current climate. This month, we’ve seen an increased level of demand for larger properties, with more than half of the homes on the list having four or five bedrooms as house hunters search for more flexible accommodation.

“While East Lothian – an area which has surged in popularity post-pandemic – remains popular, Edinburgh city centre and the surrounding suburbs are still desirable places to live with many ESPC users searching for their dream home here. The popularity of these properties is highlighted by the fact 50 per cent of the most viewed homes are now under offer or have had a closing date set. If you are thinking of buying or selling it is never too early to talk to your solicitor estate agent.”

1 . Borve Cottage, Ballencrieff, Longniddry, East Lothian, This quaint cottage full of potential is currently available at offers over £215,000. A spokesperson for the ESPC said: "The most affordable property on the list is this fixer-upper in Longniddry in East Lothian which has huge potential to become a spacious family home with space for three bedrooms, a bathroom and an open-plan kitchen/dining room. There is also a brick-built garage or workshop, further outdoor storage space and a greenhouse." A closing date has been set for this property. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Howdum, Fallhills, Howgate, Penicuik, This four bedroom detached bungalow near Penicuik is on the market at offers over £500,000. A spokesperson for ESPC said: "The second most popular property in February was this spacious four-bed detached bungalow in Howgate in Midlothian with stunning views towards the Pentland Hills. "The home offers flexible family living with four bedrooms (two of which have en suites), a large kitchen/dining area, a utility room and a family bathroom. The property is surrounded with beautiful gardens and is close to all amenities in the neighbouring town of Penicuik." Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . 2 Woodhall Grove, Edinburgh This well positioned property is currently available for offers over £440,000. Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for ESPC said: "Colinton, a designated conservation area with the Water of Leith running through it, retains much of its village charm and it is only a short distance to the City Bypass for access to the motorway network and Edinburgh Airport so it’s easy to see why it’s so popular with Edinburgh buyers. "This attractive three-bed house is well located for access to schools and Heriot-Watt and Napier universities and offers flexible family living." Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . 5 Whiteside Farm Lane, Bathgate This large desirable five bedroom detached property in West Lothian is currently available for offers around £525,000. Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for ESPC said: "The former mining town of Bathgate in West Lothian offers easy links to Edinburgh and the Central Belt due to its proximity to the M8 so it’s no surprise that this five-bed detached house was popular with buyers. The property is within a unique steading development and is surrounded with views of the countryside." Photo: ESPC Photo Sales