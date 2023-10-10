Edinburgh for sale: ESPC's top 10 most viewed Lothian homes in September
Scottish property portal ESPC has revealed the homes for sale that were the most popular on its website last month.
With a combined 66,000 online views, the top 10 properties in September spanned a variety of sizes and styles: from one-bedroom city apartments to rural countryside escapes, across Edinburgh, East Lothian, and Midlothian. There was big demand for properties close to the coast, with half of the homes set in the seaside towns of North Berwick, Portobello, Joppa, and Musselburgh.
Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “September’s most popular properties show three clear themes: family houses that are close to the coast; detached properties in the suburbs offering plenty of space and flexibility; and stylish one-bedroom apartments in trendy postcodes, ideal for first-time buyers and young professionals.
"One clear link between them all is how quickly buyers have acted to snap up the properties; more than two-thirds of these homes are already under offer, which just goes to show that even in a calmer market environment, buyers will still move at pace to secure a home that ticks all the boxes.
“There are interesting repetitions in the most popular areas, with four of the 10 homes located in Portobello and neighbouring Joppa and Musselburgh. We know that these areas are increasingly popular with families who want access to the coast, green spaces and the city centre, and it’s good to see that this demand isn’t going away. Midlothian is also proving a popular place for families who want space and good commuter links, at a more affordable price point than typical Edinburgh suburbs.”