An exceptional four-bedroom Georgian apartment in the heart of the New Town is currently up for sale at offers over £795,000.

25/2 Scotland Street is on the second floor of a building containing only three properties, and has been stylishly and sympathetically upgraded by the current owner, offering flexible and beautifully presented space of 1900sqft. Period features have been retained including cornice work, ceiling rose, sash and case windows with working shutters, flagstone flooring and fireplaces.