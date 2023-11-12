News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Exceptional four-bedroom Georgian apartment in the heart of the New Town

Kevin Quinn
Published 12th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

An exceptional four-bedroom Georgian apartment in the heart of the New Town is currently up for sale at offers over £795,000.

25/2 Scotland Street is on the second floor of a building containing only three properties, and has been stylishly and sympathetically upgraded by the current owner, offering flexible and beautifully presented space of 1900sqft. Period features have been retained including cornice work, ceiling rose, sash and case windows with working shutters, flagstone flooring and fireplaces.

For viewings, call 0131 2532327.

To the front of the apartment is the elegant twin-windowed sitting room with the fireplace as its centrepiece.

To the front of the apartment is the elegant twin-windowed sitting room with the fireplace as its centrepiece. Photo: Lindsays

To the rear is the beautifully proportioned dining kitchen with large island unit, Rangemaster cooker and dishwasher. Please note the free-standing fridge/freezer is not included in the sale.

To the rear is the beautifully proportioned dining kitchen with large island unit, Rangemaster cooker and dishwasher. Please note the free-standing fridge/freezer is not included in the sale. Photo: Lindsays

The property benefits from this luxury principal bedroom, which comes with a high-end en-site bathroom.

The property benefits from this luxury principal bedroom, which comes with a high-end en-site bathroom. Photo: Lindsays

The stylish and recently fitted en-suite bathroom features a free-standing bath as well as a separate shower unit.

The stylish and recently fitted en-suite bathroom features a free-standing bath as well as a separate shower unit. Photo: Lindsays

