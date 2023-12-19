4 . Kitchen

The dining kitchen has a Shaker-inspired design and a significant footprint to host a large table and chairs, creating the perfect setup for family meals and lively dinner parties. It is equipped with an impressive range of base and wall-mounted cabinets, as well as sweeping, downlit worksurfaces in solid granite. Matching splashbacks and integrated appliances complete the sophisticated aesthetic. It also has a waste disposal unit and it is laid with a travertine floor. A separate utility room provides a discreet place for laundry. Photo: Gilson Gray