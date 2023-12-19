A beautiful five-bedroom terraced home in Edinburgh is on the market for almost £1million.
Covering over 2,755 square feet, the property is bright and spacious and finished to very high standards. Catering to a high-end market, the outstanding property at 19 Rattray Drive is part of a conservation area and the much sought-after Greenbank Village development by Cala Homes, which is a luxurious conversion of a striking Victorian building. The property blends historic character with the best in contemporary living, providing a unique and unforgettable family home.
Featuring two reception rooms, a high-spec dining kitchen, five double bedrooms, and three premium washrooms, this property offers an abundance of space, as well as private parking and landscaped gardens. It also enjoys spectacular views from the upper floor of the Pentland Hills.
Catering to a high-end market, the outstanding property is part of a conservation area and the much sought-after Greenbank Village development by Cala Homes, which is a luxurious conversion of a striking Victorian building.
The property enjoys spectacular views from the upper floor across the development to the Pentland Hills.
Elegant and inviting, the living room is beautifully decorated in a subtle neutral hue which enhances an airy ambience. Here, generous dimensions allow for an excellent choice of comfortable furnishings, whilst a modern fireplace forms a handsome focal point that catches the eye. The space extends into a private garden via French doors, and it is finished with intricate cornicing and two ceiling roses.
The dining kitchen has a Shaker-inspired design and a significant footprint to host a large table and chairs, creating the perfect setup for family meals and lively dinner parties. It is equipped with an impressive range of base and wall-mounted cabinets, as well as sweeping, downlit worksurfaces in solid granite. Matching splashbacks and integrated appliances complete the sophisticated aesthetic. It also has a waste disposal unit and it is laid with a travertine floor. A separate utility room provides a discreet place for laundry.