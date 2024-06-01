Edinburgh for sale: Exquisite, modern family five-bedroom home in Liberton

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 1st Jun 2024, 04:41 BST

Impressive Edinburgh family home up for sale

This exquisite, modern five-bedroom family home in the perfect location is currently available for offers over £615,000.

Set within an exclusive development in sought-after Liberton, less than three miles from the city centre, this substantial five-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house at 64 Goldeneye Drive enjoys excellent private parking, a secluded enclosed garden, and a peaceful setting close to open countryside and the city bypass.

Perfectly blending homely character with luxury modern styling, the versatile family-friendly interiors in this property include social living areas and a quiet home-working space.

For viewings, call Ralph Sayer on 0131 253 2994 or book an appointment online.

The carpeted living room with rear garden access and a southwest-facing aspect with dual-aspect windows. A statement living-flame fire creates an inviting focal feature offset by rich-blue panelling.

1. Living room

The carpeted living room with rear garden access and a southwest-facing aspect with dual-aspect windows. A statement living-flame fire creates an inviting focal feature offset by rich-blue panelling.

This substantial five-bedroom detached house is situated within an exclusive development in Liberton.

2. 64 Goldeneye Drive

This substantial five-bedroom detached house is situated within an exclusive development in Liberton.

The kitchen's sleek grey cabinetry, framed by chic salmon-pink tiling, is fitted around a central breakfast island and fully integrated to achieve a flawless aesthetic. Access is provided to a coordinating utility room, with external and garage access.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen's sleek grey cabinetry, framed by chic salmon-pink tiling, is fitted around a central breakfast island and fully integrated to achieve a flawless aesthetic. Access is provided to a coordinating utility room, with external and garage access.

Outside, pleasantly sheltered by leafy trees, is a securely enclosed rear garden boasting a manicured lawn and seating terraces. To the front is a multi-car private driveway and an integral electric double garage.

4. Garden

Outside, pleasantly sheltered by leafy trees, is a securely enclosed rear garden boasting a manicured lawn and seating terraces. To the front is a multi-car private driveway and an integral electric double garage.

