Edinburgh for sale: Extended three-bedroom bungalow in Corstorphine with a fantastic garden including its own putting green

Fancy a bit of golf practice in this Edinburgh home’s garden?
By Kevin Quinn
Published 17th Jan 2024, 15:42 GMT

This extended three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Corstorphine offers sleek, modern interiors, spacious proportions and a fantastic garden, including its own putting green.

Currently available at offers over £490,000, 28 Featherhall Crescent South has a fantastic extension suited to modern living, while being positioned close to excellent local amenities and transport links. The property will undoubtedly make for an ideal family home. Early viewing suggested. To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858.

The landscaped rear garden is a real feature of the property with numerous spots for garden furniture, a pond and it’s very own golf putting green, situated to the side of the extension.

This impressive and generously proportioned three bedroom semi-detached bungalow is pleasantly situated within the highly sought-after Corstorphine area.

The open-plan dual-aspect lounge/kitchen/diner complete with a feature custom-built media wall with a gas fireplace and stunning sliding glass doors.

The contemporary fully-fitted kitchen area with a range of integrated white goods, breakfast bar and under-unit lighting, finished with stylish white units and a wooden worktop.

