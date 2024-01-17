Edinburgh for sale: Extended three-bedroom bungalow in Corstorphine with a fantastic garden including its own putting green
Fancy a bit of golf practice in this Edinburgh home’s garden?
This extended three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Corstorphine offers sleek, modern interiors, spacious proportions and a fantastic garden, including its own putting green.
Currently available at offers over £490,000, 28 Featherhall Crescent South has a fantastic extension suited to modern living, while being positioned close to excellent local amenities and transport links. The property will undoubtedly make for an ideal family home. Early viewing suggested. To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858.
