This two-bedroom duplex apartment inside a former landmark Edinburgh school building is currently up for sale at offers over £550,000.

The spectacular first-floor apartment in the iconic Boroughmuir school conversion, just a short walk from the wide open spaces of The Meadows and Bruntsfield Links, has been respectfully converted to showcase the period character of the building.

It is perfectly blended with modern, high-spec fittings throughout including Amtico flooring, Siemens kitchen appliances, Porcelanosa bathroom tiling and heated mirrors.

A lift services all floors, which include carpeted communal hallways and stairs and there is a private storage area in the basement where there is also some communal secure bike storage. While, an allocated parking space is situated close to the entrance door.

26/57 Viewforth is located on the corner of the first floor which means five double height Georgian windows provide an abundance of natural daylight.

There are well-maintained landscaped gardens throughout the development and a payment of £1,800 per year covers stair cleaning, grounds maintenance, lift maintenance and buildings insurance. There is currently a programme of refurbishment taking place to the windows at the property.

