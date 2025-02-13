The spectacular first-floor apartment in the iconic Boroughmuir school conversion, just a short walk from the wide open spaces of The Meadows and Bruntsfield Links, has been respectfully converted to showcase the period character of the building.

It is perfectly blended with modern, high-spec fittings throughout including Amtico flooring, Siemens kitchen appliances, Porcelanosa bathroom tiling and heated mirrors.

A lift services all floors, which include carpeted communal hallways and stairs and there is a private storage area in the basement where there is also some communal secure bike storage. While, an allocated parking space is situated close to the entrance door.

26/57 Viewforth is located on the corner of the first floor which means five double height Georgian windows provide an abundance of natural daylight.

There are well-maintained landscaped gardens throughout the development and a payment of £1,800 per year covers stair cleaning, grounds maintenance, lift maintenance and buildings insurance. There is currently a programme of refurbishment taking place to the windows at the property.

1 . 26/ 57 Viewforth The allocated parking space is close to the entrance door, and flat 57 is located on the corner of the first floor which means five double height Georgian windows provide an abundance of natural daylight. | Cameron Stephen & Co Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living area The Bruntsfield property's wonderful open plan sitting room / dining room / kitchen, with plenty of natural light getting in thanks to the double height Georgian windows. | Cameron Stephen & Co Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen area Internally, the building has been respectfully converted to showcase the period character of the building, perfectly blended with modern, high-spec fittings throughout including Amtico flooring, Siemens kitchen appliances, Porcelanosa bathroom tiling and heated mirrors. | Cameron Stephen & Co. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Bathroom The Bruntsfield property's modern family bathroom. | Cameron Stephen & Co Photo: ESPC Photo Sales