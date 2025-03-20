Viewing is highly recommended of this fabulous traditional 1895 detached villa at 20 Belmont Road, boasting exceptionally light, spacious and flexible accommodation, wonderful, beautifully stocked private gardens stretching out to front and rear, a garage and long driveway.

Occupying a prime position in a sought after location, the property has the benefit of a peaceful setting close to nature, where the scenic Water of Leith walkways and the green expanse of the Pentland Hills are close at hand, but also with easy access to the village amenities and the City Bypass and Wester Hailes Railway Station for travelling elsewhere.

Beautifully presented living space is on offer here, providing more than ample room for family members to spread out. While the large garden areas, particularly to the rear are great for relaxing outdoors, and include the handy summer house and garden office.

For viewings, call Warners on 0131 668 0439 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

1 . Summer house and office For more inclement weather or for shelter, you will find a double glazed summer house, as well as double glazed office to the rear of the garden, ideal for those working from home. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room Lovely features within the living room include a bay window with panelled surround, wood burning stove, Edinburgh press and intricate cornicework to the ceiling. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Living room 2/ bedroom 5 Also facing to the front and currently used as a sitting room is a room which could also be a fifth double bedroom if required. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen A superb range of beech shaker units allow plenty of storage space within the kitchen, complemented by co-ordinating worktops, tiled splash-backs and an eye-catching beamed ceiling. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales