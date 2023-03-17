News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
1 hour ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
3 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
4 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Edinburgh for sale: Five bedroom detached house in Currie

Exceptional family home in Currie on the market in Edinburgh

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:55 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:01 GMT

Our latest featured Edinburgh property for sale is a stunning five bedroom family home in Currie, currently on the market for offers over £660,000. The “exceptional” house at 12 Tansy Street offers spacious, contemporary living in a “highly desirable” semi-rural location, with access to excellent transport links. Completed by Cala Homes in 2017, this modern detached family home offers spacious and flexible accommodation with an abundance of natural light. To view this property, call 0131 253 2858.

The welcoming living room has plenty of space for the family to relax together.

1. Living room

The welcoming living room has plenty of space for the family to relax together. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The thoughtfully designed accommodation is set over two floors.

2. Open plan

The thoughtfully designed accommodation is set over two floors. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The open plan kitchen with double height reception space and family area with doors to the garden.

3. Kitchen

The open plan kitchen with double height reception space and family area with doors to the garden. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The dining area next to the kitchen, with French doors to the garden.

4. Dining area

The dining area next to the kitchen, with French doors to the garden. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
EdinburghCala Homes