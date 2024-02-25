News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Five-bedroom detached South Queensferry villa brimming with potential

Edinburgh villa with potential to be a forever family home

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 25th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

This five-bedroom detached South Queensferry villa is brimming with potential to create a stunning forever family home, and is currently on the market at offers over £870,000.

The interior of 1 Station Road offers a superb opportunity to create a spacious, individually designed family home within beautiful surroundings. The property is surrounded by substantial well-kept gardens which comprise areas of lawn, hedgerow, beautiful mature trees, well stocked beds, an extensive chip stone driveway with space for numerous vehicles, and a good-sized single garage. Open viewings take place on Sundays, 2pm-4pm. To book an appointment outwith this time, click here.

This impressive, detached period house, is set within mature well-kept garden grounds and enjoys a superb location on one of South Queensferry's most desirable and rarely available residential streets.

1. 1 Station Road, South Queensferry

1 Station Road, South Queensferry

This impressive, detached period house, is set within mature well-kept garden grounds and enjoys a superb location on one of South Queensferry's most desirable and rarely available residential streets.

The generously proportioned bay fronted reception room with focal fireplace, dual facing aspect and coving to the ceiling.

2. Reception room

Reception room

The generously proportioned bay fronted reception room with focal fireplace, dual facing aspect and coving to the ceiling.

The spacious kitchen which has been fitted with an excellent assortment of wood base and wall mounted units and tiling to splash areas.

3. Kitchen

Kitchen

The spacious kitchen which has been fitted with an excellent assortment of wood base and wall mounted units and tiling to splash areas.

The gardens enjoy high volumes of sunlight in the warmer months and boast delightful views towards the Forth Rail Bridge to the rear. A section of the garden will be being retained by the existing owner. This is an area to the left-hand side of the house adjacent to the church.

4. Garden

Garden

The gardens enjoy high volumes of sunlight in the warmer months and boast delightful views towards the Forth Rail Bridge to the rear. A section of the garden will be being retained by the existing owner. This is an area to the left-hand side of the house adjacent to the church.

