This five-bedroom detached South Queensferry villa is brimming with potential to create a stunning forever family home, and is currently on the market at offers over £870,000.
The interior of 1 Station Road offers a superb opportunity to create a spacious, individually designed family home within beautiful surroundings. The property is surrounded by substantial well-kept gardens which comprise areas of lawn, hedgerow, beautiful mature trees, well stocked beds, an extensive chip stone driveway with space for numerous vehicles, and a good-sized single garage. Open viewings take place on Sundays, 2pm-4pm. To book an appointment outwith this time, click here.
1. 1 Station Road, South Queensferry
This impressive, detached period house, is set within mature well-kept garden grounds and enjoys a superb location on one of South Queensferry's most desirable and rarely available residential streets. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
2. Reception room
The generously proportioned bay fronted reception room with focal fireplace, dual facing aspect and coving to the ceiling. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
3. Kitchen
The spacious kitchen which has been fitted with an excellent assortment of wood base and wall mounted units and tiling to splash areas. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
4. Garden
The gardens enjoy high volumes of sunlight in the warmer months and boast delightful views towards the Forth Rail Bridge to the rear. A section of the garden will be being retained by the existing owner. This is an area to the left-hand side of the house adjacent to the church. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography