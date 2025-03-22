Edinburgh for sale: Five-bedroom semi-detached house for sale in Liberton with impressive large garden

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 12:07 BST

This five-bedroom semi-detached house for sale in Liberton, with an impressive large rear garden, is currently available for offers over £695,000.

This property, at 17 Liberton Drive, is a substantial five-bedroom semi-detached house, offering generous accommodation over two floors in the highly sought-after area of Liberton.

Blending elegant period features with modern family living, this wonderful home also boasts a large private garden backing onto a park, providing a peaceful and private setting with no overlooking properties. A private driveway and garage further enhance the home's appeal.

For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215, or book an appointment online.

The front garden features a lawn and three cherry blossom trees. While, a private driveway provides off-street parking for multiple vehicles and leads to a superb double length garage, currently used as a heated workshop space and featuring a utility area.

1. 17 Liberton Drive

The front garden features a lawn and three cherry blossom trees. While, a private driveway provides off-street parking for multiple vehicles and leads to a superb double length garage, currently used as a heated workshop space and featuring a utility area. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The sunny living room is an inviting space, featuring patio doors and a striking fireplace with a tiled surround and gas fire.

2. Living room

The sunny living room is an inviting space, featuring patio doors and a striking fireplace with a tiled surround and gas fire. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Next-door, the formal dining room retains its original flooring and has a lovely gas stove which offers a warm and traditional setting for entertaining.

3. Dining room

Next-door, the formal dining room retains its original flooring and has a lovely gas stove which offers a warm and traditional setting for entertaining. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
One of the standout features of this home is its large, enclosed rear garden, which backs directly onto a peaceful park, ensuring privacy and uninterrupted green views. The garden is mainly laid to lawn, with mature planting and a patio area, making it a perfect retreat for relaxation and outdoor entertaining.

4. Garden

One of the standout features of this home is its large, enclosed rear garden, which backs directly onto a peaceful park, ensuring privacy and uninterrupted green views. The garden is mainly laid to lawn, with mature planting and a patio area, making it a perfect retreat for relaxation and outdoor entertaining. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice