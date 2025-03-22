This property, at 17 Liberton Drive, is a substantial five-bedroom semi-detached house, offering generous accommodation over two floors in the highly sought-after area of Liberton.
Blending elegant period features with modern family living, this wonderful home also boasts a large private garden backing onto a park, providing a peaceful and private setting with no overlooking properties. A private driveway and garage further enhance the home's appeal.
1. 17 Liberton Drive
The front garden features a lawn and three cherry blossom trees. While, a private driveway provides off-street parking for multiple vehicles and leads to a superb double length garage, currently used as a heated workshop space and featuring a utility area. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
2. Living room
The sunny living room is an inviting space, featuring patio doors and a striking fireplace with a tiled surround and gas fire. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
3. Dining room
Next-door, the formal dining room retains its original flooring and has a lovely gas stove which offers a warm and traditional setting for entertaining. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
4. Garden
One of the standout features of this home is its large, enclosed rear garden, which backs directly onto a peaceful park, ensuring privacy and uninterrupted green views. The garden is mainly laid to lawn, with mature planting and a patio area, making it a perfect retreat for relaxation and outdoor entertaining. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
