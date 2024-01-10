A former school building in Newington which is now a gorgeous five-bedroom apartment, packed with quirky architectural details, is currently available at offers over £795,000.
Dating back to 1890, the property originally formed part of Madame Muriset's Craigmillar Park College, a private girls boarding school. 6A Crawfurd Road occupies the whole upper level of this grand detached villa, benefitting from its own private entrance and substantial accommodation with a flexible layout and classical proportions.
Open viewings will take place on Thursday, January 11, 6-7pm, and Sunday January 14, 12-1.30pm. To book an appointment to view another time, call 0131 253 2215.
This spectacular upper villa is located on a peaceful street in the prime residential area of Newington on Edinburgh's south side which sits within easy reach of a variety of excellent local amenities, highly regarded schools and all the attractions of the city centre. Photo: Coulters
The impressive south-facing living room has a stunning curved bay window, high ceilings and an open fire with surround. Photo: Coulters
Outside, there is an extensive private walled garden to the rear. It has a desirable south-facing position with mature trees and borders as well as a large lawn, patio, two timber sheds, traditional drying line and a chicken coop. To the front of the property, there is a low maintenance, well-kept area of gated and enclosed garden ground. Photo: Coulters
There is a fully equipped modern kitchen with a double sided breakfast bar and built-in pantry cupboards. A substantial utility room, WC, two large storage cupboards and hall with overhead pulley clothes dryer, are all located off the kitchen. Photo: Lukasz Kudrel