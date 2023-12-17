News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
This four bedroom detached house at the end of the Lennymuir residential cul-de-sac is on the market.This four bedroom detached house at the end of the Lennymuir residential cul-de-sac is on the market.
This four bedroom detached house at the end of the Lennymuir residential cul-de-sac is on the market.

Edinburgh for sale: Four bedroom Cammo home in Lennymuir development up for sale

Take a look inside this four bedroom home with stunning views
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 17th Dec 2023, 04:40 GMT

A modern four-bedroom home in Cammo with stunning views of the bridges is currently for sale for £340,000.

The property, in the Lennymuir development, has spacious bedrooms and living areas as well as a fully equipped kitchen. It also has large front and back gardens which provide the perfect spaces for outdoor gatherings.

For more information and to arrange a viewing, visit the ESPC website.

The open plan kitchen and dining area are perfect for entertaining guests.

1. Dining area

The open plan kitchen and dining area are perfect for entertaining guests. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The kitchen is fully fitted with modern units and appliances.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is fully fitted with modern units and appliances. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The large living area is very spacious and is bathed in natural light.

3. Living room

The large living area is very spacious and is bathed in natural light. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The living room has a lot of potential and plenty of room for storage.

4. Living room

The living room has a lot of potential and plenty of room for storage. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh