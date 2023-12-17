Edinburgh for sale: Four bedroom Cammo home in Lennymuir development up for sale
Take a look inside this four bedroom home with stunning views
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 17th Dec 2023, 04:40 GMT
A modern four-bedroom home in Cammo with stunning views of the bridges is currently for sale for £340,000.
The property, in the Lennymuir development, has spacious bedrooms and living areas as well as a fully equipped kitchen. It also has large front and back gardens which provide the perfect spaces for outdoor gatherings.
For more information and to arrange a viewing, visit the ESPC website.
1 / 3