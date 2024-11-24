Edinburgh for sale: Four-bedroom detached bungalow in Juniper Green with charming features and a generous plot

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 24th Nov 2024, 04:43 GMT

This four-bedroom detached bungalow in Juniper Green comes with charming features and plenty of space, all set on a generous plot.

This charming home at 22 Belmont Road in Juniper Green offers the perfect balance of space, comfort, and character.

From the moment you step inside, you’ll be greeted by the warmth of wooden floors and an abundance of natural light that flows through the property’s well-appointed rooms.

The outdoor space is a true highlight of this home. The large front and rear gardens provide ample space for children to play, gardening enthusiasts to flourish, or simply to relax in a peaceful setting.

A long driveway offers off-street parking and leads to a detached single garage, perfect for additional storage or vehicle shelter.

Set in the heart of Juniper Green, this property combines a tranquil residential location with easy access to local amenities, excellent schools, and transport links.

For viewings, call McEwan Fraser on 0131 253 2263 or book an appointment online.

This charming four-bedroom detached home on Belmont Road in Juniper Green offers the perfect balance of space, comfort, and character. A long driveway offers off-street parking and leads to a detached single garage, perfect for additional storage or vehicle shelter.

1. 22 Belmont Road

This charming four-bedroom detached home on Belmont Road in Juniper Green offers the perfect balance of space, comfort, and character. A long driveway offers off-street parking and leads to a detached single garage, perfect for additional storage or vehicle shelter. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The living room takes pride of place with its striking bay window and a cosy log-burning stove, creating a bright and welcoming space to unwind.

2. Living room

The living room takes pride of place with its striking bay window and a cosy log-burning stove, creating a bright and welcoming space to unwind. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Adjacent to the living room is a versatile sitting room, ideal as a snug, home office, or additional reception space.

3. Sitting room

Adjacent to the living room is a versatile sitting room, ideal as a snug, home office, or additional reception space. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The outdoor space is a true highlight of this home. The large front and rear gardens provide ample space for children to play, gardening enthusiasts to flourish, or simply to relax in a peaceful setting.

4. Garden

The outdoor space is a true highlight of this home. The large front and rear gardens provide ample space for children to play, gardening enthusiasts to flourish, or simply to relax in a peaceful setting. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghPropertySchools
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice