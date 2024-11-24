This charming home at 22 Belmont Road in Juniper Green offers the perfect balance of space, comfort, and character.
From the moment you step inside, you’ll be greeted by the warmth of wooden floors and an abundance of natural light that flows through the property’s well-appointed rooms.
The outdoor space is a true highlight of this home. The large front and rear gardens provide ample space for children to play, gardening enthusiasts to flourish, or simply to relax in a peaceful setting.
A long driveway offers off-street parking and leads to a detached single garage, perfect for additional storage or vehicle shelter.
Set in the heart of Juniper Green, this property combines a tranquil residential location with easy access to local amenities, excellent schools, and transport links.
For viewings, call McEwan Fraser on 0131 253 2263 or book an appointment online.
