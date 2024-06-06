A four-bed detached bungalow a stone's throw from Duddingston Village and Holyrood Park, set on a prime corner plot, is currently available at offers over £595,000.
This extremely bright and spacious home at 80 Meadowfield Terrace is situated in a great location beside Holyrood Park and Duddingston Village. Seldom available in this popular location, it is a very sunny home with timeless charm complemented by several contemporary design features.
The property has been cleverly extended/altered and the enhanced layout (137 sqm excluding garage) will easily adapt to meet the ever-changing needs of modern life.
For viewings, call Drummond Miller on 0131 253 2967 or 075958 20611 outwith office hours, or book an appointment online.
