Edinburgh for sale: Four-bedroom detached bungalow a stone's throw from Duddingston Village and Holyrood Park

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 6th Jun 2024, 11:52 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 11:56 BST

Edinburgh family home on a prime corner plot

A four-bed detached bungalow a stone's throw from Duddingston Village and Holyrood Park, set on a prime corner plot, is currently available at offers over £595,000.

This extremely bright and spacious home at 80 Meadowfield Terrace is situated in a great location beside Holyrood Park and Duddingston Village. Seldom available in this popular location, it is a very sunny home with timeless charm complemented by several contemporary design features.

The property has been cleverly extended/altered and the enhanced layout (137 sqm excluding garage) will easily adapt to meet the ever-changing needs of modern life.

For viewings, call Drummond Miller on 0131 253 2967 or 075958 20611 outwith office hours, or book an appointment online.

This spacious extended detached bungalow is on a prime corner site only yards away from Duddingston Village.

1. 80 Meadowfield Terrace

This spacious extended detached bungalow is on a prime corner site only yards away from Duddingston Village. Photo: Drummond Miller/ ESPC

Photo Sales
The classic main public room with a period fireplace and French door leading to rear garden.

2. Living room

The classic main public room with a period fireplace and French door leading to rear garden. Photo: Drummond Miller/ ESPC

Photo Sales
This very well-proportioned corner plot is walled and catches all-day sunshine. It is lawned and well stocked with various mature shrubs plus ornamental trees, and includes a summerhouse. There is a sun deck plus stone-flagged patio to enjoy al fresco dining. An adjoining brick-built garage is accessed via the drive.

3. Garden

This very well-proportioned corner plot is walled and catches all-day sunshine. It is lawned and well stocked with various mature shrubs plus ornamental trees, and includes a summerhouse. There is a sun deck plus stone-flagged patio to enjoy al fresco dining. An adjoining brick-built garage is accessed via the drive. Photo: Drummond Miller/ ESPC

Photo Sales
Flooded with natural light, the most stylish refitted kitchen/ breakfast room is now open plan.

4. Kitchen/ diner

Flooded with natural light, the most stylish refitted kitchen/ breakfast room is now open plan. Photo: Drummond Miller/ ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.