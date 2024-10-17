Edinburgh for sale: Four-bedroom detached house in Portobello, literally seconds from the beach

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2024, 09:51 BST

A rare find, this four-bedroom detached house in Portobello situated literally seconds from the beach, is currently available for offers over £425,000.

This home at 31 Beach Lane is beautifully presented and has been extensively renovated by the current owner, offering a fantastic opportunity for a centrally located family home in Portobello.

Additional benefits include gas central heating, double glazing, and unrestricted on-street parking. The house is within the catchment area for the highly regarded Towerbank Primary School and is just a short walk from Portobello Beach and promenade, with excellent local amenities and transport links close by.

Early viewing is highly recommended, with a closing date of 12pm on October 22 set for this property.

To book a viewing, call Annan on 0131 253 2642 or 07825 951 348. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

The modern kitchen diner features integrated appliances, including an electric oven, hob, and microwave, with Velux windows that fill the space with natural light. There's ample room for a dining table seating six comfortably and bi-fold doors that open out to the well-manicured enclosed rear garden.

The flexible layout includes a welcoming entrance hall, and this bright and well-proportioned living room with a feature wood-burning stove and storage cupboard.

Externally, the property offers a secluded northwest-facing garden, enclosed and laid to lawn, with a paved patio area ideal for summer entertaining.

This property at Beach Lane is a beautifully presented, four-bedroom detached house that has been extensively renovated by the current owner, offering a fantastic opportunity for a centrally located family home in Portobello.

