This home at 31 Beach Lane is beautifully presented and has been extensively renovated by the current owner, offering a fantastic opportunity for a centrally located family home in Portobello.

Additional benefits include gas central heating, double glazing, and unrestricted on-street parking. The house is within the catchment area for the highly regarded Towerbank Primary School and is just a short walk from Portobello Beach and promenade, with excellent local amenities and transport links close by.

Early viewing is highly recommended, with a closing date of 12pm on October 22 set for this property.

To book a viewing, call Annan on 0131 253 2642 or 07825 951 348. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

Kitchen/ diner The modern kitchen diner features integrated appliances, including an electric oven, hob, and microwave, with Velux windows that fill the space with natural light. There's ample room for a dining table seating six comfortably and bi-fold doors that open out to the well-manicured enclosed rear garden.

Living room The flexible layout includes a welcoming entrance hall, and this bright and well-proportioned living room with a feature wood-burning stove and storage cupboard.

Garden Externally, the property offers a secluded northwest-facing garden, enclosed and laid to lawn, with a paved patio area ideal for summer entertaining.

