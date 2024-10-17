This home at 31 Beach Lane is beautifully presented and has been extensively renovated by the current owner, offering a fantastic opportunity for a centrally located family home in Portobello.
Additional benefits include gas central heating, double glazing, and unrestricted on-street parking. The house is within the catchment area for the highly regarded Towerbank Primary School and is just a short walk from Portobello Beach and promenade, with excellent local amenities and transport links close by.
Early viewing is highly recommended, with a closing date of 12pm on October 22 set for this property.
1. Kitchen/ diner
The modern kitchen diner features integrated appliances, including an electric oven, hob, and microwave, with Velux windows that fill the space with natural light. There's ample room for a dining table seating six comfortably and bi-fold doors that open out to the well-manicured enclosed rear garden. | Annan Photo: ESPC
2. Living room
The flexible layout includes a welcoming entrance hall, and this bright and well-proportioned living room with a feature wood-burning stove and storage cupboard. | Annan Photo: ESPC
3. Garden
Externally, the property offers a secluded northwest-facing garden, enclosed and laid to lawn, with a paved patio area ideal for summer entertaining. | Annan Photo: ESPC
4. 31 Beach Lane
This property at Beach Lane is a beautifully presented, four-bedroom detached house that has been extensively renovated by the current owner, offering a fantastic opportunity for a centrally located family home in Portobello. | Annan Photo: ESPC
