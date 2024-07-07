Edinburgh for sale: Comely Bank four-bedroom double upper would make a fantastic family home

Boasting a prime location on a prestigious street, this four-bedroom double upper would make a fantastic family home, brought to the market in stunning condition, currently available for offers over £625,000.

Forming part of a handsome traditional former townhouse, conveniently positioned in the much sought after district of Comely Bank, a short distance from the city centre and fashionable Stockbridge, 1/3 South Learmonth Gardens is presented to the market in true move-in condition and would undoubtedly appeal to professionals and families.

There is access to a beautifully maintained communal garden located to the front, for a small annual fee. For the car user there is permit and metered parking available to the front and surrounding area.

To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

The light and airy bay windowed reception room with beautiful cornice work and gas fireplace.

1. Reception room

The dual aspect kitchen offers ample fitted wall and base units, quartz worktop matched with stylish tiling to the splash areas and high quality Neff integrated eye level oven, dishwasher and washer/dryer, while also allowing space for a good size dining table.

2. Kitchen

3. 1/3 South Learmonth Gardens

The property's contemporary bathroom with shower over bath.

4. Bathroom

