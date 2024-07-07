Forming part of a handsome traditional former townhouse, conveniently positioned in the much sought after district of Comely Bank, a short distance from the city centre and fashionable Stockbridge, 1/3 South Learmonth Gardens is presented to the market in true move-in condition and would undoubtedly appeal to professionals and families.
There is access to a beautifully maintained communal garden located to the front, for a small annual fee. For the car user there is permit and metered parking available to the front and surrounding area.
1. Reception room
The light and airy bay windowed reception room with beautiful cornice work and gas fireplace. | Neilsons/ Planography
2. Kitchen
The dual aspect kitchen offers ample fitted wall and base units, quartz worktop matched with stylish tiling to the splash areas and high quality Neff integrated eye level oven, dishwasher and washer/dryer, while also allowing space for a good size dining table. | Neilsons/ Planography
3. 1/3 South Learmonth Gardens
The property is presented to the market in true move-in condition and would undoubtedly appeal to professionals and families. There is access to a beautifully maintained communal garden located to the front, for a small annual fee. For the car user there is permit and metered parking available to the front and surrounding area. | Neilsons/ Planography
4. Bathroom
The property's contemporary bathroom with shower over bath. | Neilsons/ Planography
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.