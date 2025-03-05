Edinburgh for sale: Four-bedroom first floor apartment set within 52 acres of private grounds in Morningside

This four-bedroom first floor apartment set within 52 acres of private grounds, is currently available for offers over £825,000.

This spacious apartment is located in the highly sought-after area of Sassoon Grove, Morningside. Click here to see inside.

Perfectly positioned in one of the city's most prestigious neighbourhoods, this beautifully appointed residence offers a harmonious blend of modern luxury and classic Edinburgh charm with Craighouse originally dating from around 1890.

The accommodation is accessed via a secure communal entrance with stair and lift access. The modern and stylish kitchen with dining area is the perfect space for entertaining and has ample worktop space with an island and floor and wall mounted units.

The master bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room and dressing room, while, externally the property is surrounded by a conservation area of 52 acres of woodland and parkland.

Early viewing is highly recommended. You can book an appointment here.

Set within 52 acres of private grounds and part of the exclusive Craighouse development, this impressive four-bedroom property comes with private residents parking.

The modern and stylish kitchen has ample worktop space with an island and floor and wall mounted units.

The kitchen's dining area is the perfect space for entertaining.

The living room is spacious with south-facing windows which flood the room with natural light.

