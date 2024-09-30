Edinburgh for sale: Four-bedroom ground floor flat in modern north Edinburgh development

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 15:15 BST

This four-bedroom ground floor flat in a modern Edinburgh development is currently up for sale at offers over £250,000.

The property at 15 Colonsay Close forms part of a factored, modern development located in the popular Granton area, northwest of Edinburgh city centre. To view this property, click here.

Access to the property is via a secure entry system. Externally there is off street parking and communal courtyards.

Viewing is highly recommended. You can book an appointment here.

1. 15 Colonsay Close

The open plan living room, with doors facing out to the communal courtyard.

2. Living room

The kitchen benefits from ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units.

3. Kitchen

The family bathroom, with a three-piece suite and an over the bath shower.

4. Bathroom

