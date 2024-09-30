The property at 15 Colonsay Close forms part of a factored, modern development located in the popular Granton area, northwest of Edinburgh city centre. To view this property, click here.
Access to the property is via a secure entry system. Externally there is off street parking and communal courtyards.
1. 15 Colonsay Close
This four-bedroom ground floor flat forms part of a factored, modern development located in the Granton area, northwest of Edinburgh city centre. | Purple Bricks
2. Living room
The open plan living room, with doors facing out to the communal courtyard. | Purple Bricks
3. Kitchen
The kitchen benefits from ample worktop space with floor and wall mounted units. | Purple Bricks
4. Bathroom
The family bathroom, with a three-piece suite and an over the bath shower. | Purple Bricks
