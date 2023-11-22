Edinburgh for sale: Four-bedroom Haymarket apartment in whisky bond conversion up for sale
This Haymarket whisky bond conversion, which is now a stunning four-bed triplex apartment, is available to buy at offers over £410,000.
Set on a quiet cul-de-sac, moments from Haymarket Station and surrounded by manicured communal grounds and ample resident's parking this is an immaculately presented triplex apartment, at 20/1 Easter Dalry Rigg. The property, with high ceilings, forms part of the historic Whisky Bond conversion. For viewings, call 0131 6680440.
