Edinburgh for sale: Four-bedroom Haymarket apartment in whisky bond conversion up for sale

Kevin Quinn
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 16:43 GMT
This Haymarket whisky bond conversion, which is now a stunning four-bed triplex apartment, is available to buy at offers over £410,000.

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac, moments from Haymarket Station and surrounded by manicured communal grounds and ample resident's parking this is an immaculately presented triplex apartment, at 20/1 Easter Dalry Rigg. The property, with high ceilings, forms part of the historic Whisky Bond conversion. For viewings, call 0131 6680440.

Situated on the second floor, this spacious lounge comes with stunning vaulted ceiling and a Juliet balcony.

1. Lounge

Situated on the second floor, this spacious lounge comes with stunning vaulted ceiling and a Juliet balcony.

Their is plenty of space off the living room for a dining table.

2. Dining space

Their is plenty of space off the living room for a dining table.

Spanning an impressive 1,550 square feet this stylish property is set over three levels and would make an ideal home in a tranquil, yet well-connected location.

3. 20/1 Easter Dalry Rigg

Spanning an impressive 1,550 square feet this stylish property is set over three levels and would make an ideal home in a tranquil, yet well-connected location.

The property includes this contemporary kitchen with attractive units.

4. Kitchen

The property includes this contemporary kitchen with attractive units.

