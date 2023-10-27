News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Four-bedroom house in South Queensferry comes with walled garden and stunning views

South Queensferry property in the shadow of the Forth crossings
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 27th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Requiring renovation, this four-bedroom house in South Queensferry has an outstanding setting and views, and could make a wonderful family home.

Available at offers over £410,000, 9 Edinburgh Road is a B-Listed end terraced villa with an enclosed walled garden and lovely views of the Forth which provides bright and flexible accommodation over three floors. The property would now benefit from modernisation and offers excellent potential to create a wonderful family home.

For viewings, call 0131 253 2327.

This property is a delightful B-Listed end terraced villa with enclosed walled private garden and lovely views which provides bright and flexible family accommodation over three floors and is situated in a sought-after residential area.

1. 9 Edinburgh Road

This property is a delightful B-Listed end terraced villa with enclosed walled private garden and lovely views which provides bright and flexible family accommodation over three floors and is situated in a sought-after residential area.

The property's kitchen/dining room, which provides a great view of the Firth of Forth and the bridges.

2. Kitchen

The property's kitchen/dining room, which provides a great view of the Firth of Forth and the bridges.

The view of the Firth of Forth and the bridges from the South Queensferry property's back garden.

3. Great view

The view of the Firth of Forth and the bridges from the South Queensferry property's back garden.

The property has two bedrooms on the ground floor and two further bedrooms on the first floor, including this one.

4. Bedroom 1

The property has two bedrooms on the ground floor and two further bedrooms on the first floor, including this one.

