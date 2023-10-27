Edinburgh for sale: Four-bedroom house in South Queensferry comes with walled garden and stunning views
South Queensferry property in the shadow of the Forth crossings
Requiring renovation, this four-bedroom house in South Queensferry has an outstanding setting and views, and could make a wonderful family home.
Available at offers over £410,000, 9 Edinburgh Road is a B-Listed end terraced villa with an enclosed walled garden and lovely views of the Forth which provides bright and flexible accommodation over three floors. The property would now benefit from modernisation and offers excellent potential to create a wonderful family home.
For viewings, call 0131 253 2327.
