This four-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house in leafy Barnton comes complete with a private driveway, an attached garage, and manicured gardens securely enclosed to the rear with a lovely sense of seclusion.

The attractive modern interiors of 98 Barnton Park Avenue also boast plentiful built-in storage and a social open arrangement of living areas, with a southerly-facing living room open to a bright and stylish kitchen featuring a dining area and garden access.

All fitted floor and window coverings and light fittings at this property are included in the sale.

For viewings, call Thorntons on 0131 253 2236 or book an appointment online.

1 . 98 Barnton Park Avenue This four-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house in leafy Barnton comes complete with a private driveway, an attached garage, and manicured gardens. | Thorntons Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room The well presented and decorated living room. | Thorntons Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/ dining area This kitchen with dining area is perfect for cooking up a storm for the family or guests. | Thorntons Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The manicured gardens securely enclosed to the rear come with a lovely sense of seclusion. | Thorntons Photo: ESPC Photo Sales