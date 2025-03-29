Edinburgh for sale: Four-bedroom spacious detached family home with a sought-after suburban address in Barnton

This four-bedroom spacious detached family home with a sought-after suburban address in Barnton, is currently available for offers over £520,000.

This four-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house in leafy Barnton comes complete with a private driveway, an attached garage, and manicured gardens securely enclosed to the rear with a lovely sense of seclusion.

The attractive modern interiors of 98 Barnton Park Avenue also boast plentiful built-in storage and a social open arrangement of living areas, with a southerly-facing living room open to a bright and stylish kitchen featuring a dining area and garden access.

All fitted floor and window coverings and light fittings at this property are included in the sale.

This four-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house in leafy Barnton comes complete with a private driveway, an attached garage, and manicured gardens.

This four-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house in leafy Barnton comes complete with a private driveway, an attached garage, and manicured gardens.

The well presented and decorated living room.

The well presented and decorated living room.

This kitchen with dining area is perfect for cooking up a storm for the family or guests.

This kitchen with dining area is perfect for cooking up a storm for the family or guests.

The manicured gardens securely enclosed to the rear come with a lovely sense of seclusion.

The manicured gardens securely enclosed to the rear come with a lovely sense of seclusion.

