This four-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house in leafy Barnton comes complete with a private driveway, an attached garage, and manicured gardens securely enclosed to the rear with a lovely sense of seclusion.
The attractive modern interiors of 98 Barnton Park Avenue also boast plentiful built-in storage and a social open arrangement of living areas, with a southerly-facing living room open to a bright and stylish kitchen featuring a dining area and garden access.
All fitted floor and window coverings and light fittings at this property are included in the sale.
For viewings, call Thorntons on 0131 253 2236 or book an appointment online.
