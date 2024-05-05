A four-bedroom, three-storey forever family home on a much-sought-after street in the prestigious Grange area is currently up for sale at offers over £800,000.

Forming part of a charming terrace of colourful, painted B-Listed properties, 14 Glenisla Gardens is a beautifully presented mid terraced house that has been a much loved family home for many years.

Quietly positioned towards the end of this tree lined street in Edinburgh’s prestigious Grange, the property dates back to circa 1899 and boasts spacious accommodation which is arranged over three floors.

For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

1 . 14 Glenisla Gardens The home has an attractive façade and inside, the rooms are all very well proportioned and benefit from retained period features that include cornicing, high ceilings, timber panelled doors and sash and case windows. Photo: Coulters/ ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room The Grange property's large bright and sunny living room with focal point fireplace. Photo: Coulters/ ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/ dining area Downstairs, there is a large open plan kitchen and dining room which looks out onto the lovely gardens. All appliances are integrated and include a gas hob, fridge, freezer, dishwasher, oven and grill. Photo: Coulters/ ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The delightful landscaped garden, which is level and fully enclosed, is directly south facing and features a manicured lawn, paved seating area, raised beds, mature trees and garden shed. Unrestricted on-street parking is available. Photo: Coulters/ ESPC Photo Sales