Modern Edinburgh family home on the market
Published 29th Oct 2023, 04:45 GMT

This glossy forever family home that forms part of a very exclusive Edinburgh development is currently up for sale at offers over £875,000.

An exceptional detached family house in a quiet cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Balerno, 6 Harlaw Bank is situated in a secluded development of six houses. It has flexible accommodation over two floors in a charming setting. It has been modernised by the current owners and offers a stylish and contemporary home extending to 2429 square feet and benefits from luxury fittings and leading-edge design.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2327.

Constructed by Applecross, in a secluded development of only six houses, this family home offers flexible accommodation over two floors in a charming setting.

1. 6 Harlaw Bank

Constructed by Applecross, in a secluded development of only six houses, this family home offers flexible accommodation over two floors in a charming setting. Photo: Lindsays

The Balerno property benefits from this stunning sunroom, which brings natural light flooding into this luxury family home, and has underfloor heating.

2. Sun room

The Balerno property benefits from this stunning sunroom, which brings natural light flooding into this luxury family home, and has underfloor heating. Photo: Lindsays

The kitchen is fitted with induction hob, oven and microwave, second oven with steamer, fridge, dishwasher and Quooker tap as well as a range of base and wall-mounted units and an island.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with induction hob, oven and microwave, second oven with steamer, fridge, dishwasher and Quooker tap as well as a range of base and wall-mounted units and an island. Photo: Lindsays

Externally the property benefits from a detached double garage, mature landscaped garden with two decked areas and cleverly concealed bin and log stores.

4. Garden

Externally the property benefits from a detached double garage, mature landscaped garden with two decked areas and cleverly concealed bin and log stores. Photo: Lindsays

