This glossy forever family home that forms part of a very exclusive Edinburgh development is currently up for sale at offers over £875,000.

An exceptional detached family house in a quiet cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Balerno, 6 Harlaw Bank is situated in a secluded development of six houses. It has flexible accommodation over two floors in a charming setting. It has been modernised by the current owners and offers a stylish and contemporary home extending to 2429 square feet and benefits from luxury fittings and leading-edge design.