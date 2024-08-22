Edinburgh for sale: Glossy four-bedroom flat forming part of converted B-listed mansion in Liberton

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 09:21 BST

A glossy four-bedroom flat forming part of the converted, B-listed mansion Southfield House in Liberton, is currently available to buy at offers over £550,000.

This stunning and extremely impressive upper flat at 71/4 Carnbee Avenue, is situated inside the converted Edinburgh mansion which was built in 1875 by John Chesser.

The property has been lovingly maintained and upgraded by the current owners to create a beautiful home with fine proportions and a layout ideal for modern living. An impressive communal hall is accessed at ground floor level with a broad staircase leading up to the flat.

Open viewings take place on Sundays 2-4pm. To book a viewing at another time, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

The impressive upper flat forms part of the B-Listed Southfield House, a stunning converted mansion built in 1875 by John Chesser.

1. Southfield House, 71/4 Carnbee Avenue

| Coulters Photo: ESPC

This impressive stone balcony with attractive open views is accessed from the dining area via a glazed door.

2. Balcony

| Coulters Photo: ESPC

The magnificent drawing room with a marble fireplace, ornate cornicing is a great size, with a much sought-after high ceiling.

3. Drawing room

| Coulters Photo: ESPC

The drawing room includes this dining area and a glazed door opening to a stone balcony with attractive open views.

4. Dining area

| Coulters Photo: ESPC

