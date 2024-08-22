This stunning and extremely impressive upper flat at 71/4 Carnbee Avenue, is situated inside the converted Edinburgh mansion which was built in 1875 by John Chesser.

The property has been lovingly maintained and upgraded by the current owners to create a beautiful home with fine proportions and a layout ideal for modern living. An impressive communal hall is accessed at ground floor level with a broad staircase leading up to the flat.

Open viewings take place on Sundays 2-4pm. To book a viewing at another time, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

1 . Southfield House, 71/4 Carnbee Avenue The impressive upper flat forms part of the B-Listed Southfield House, a stunning converted mansion built in 1875 by John Chesser. | Coulters Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Balcony This impressive stone balcony with attractive open views is accessed from the dining area via a glazed door. | Coulters Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Drawing room The magnificent drawing room with a marble fireplace, ornate cornicing is a great size, with a much sought-after high ceiling. | Coulters Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Dining area The drawing room includes this dining area and a glazed door opening to a stone balcony with attractive open views. | Coulters Photo: ESPC Photo Sales