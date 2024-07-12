Edinburgh for sale: Glossy two-bedroom apartment at A-listed Georgian crescent in West End conservation area

A glossy two-bedroom apartment forming part of a classical A-listed Georgian crescent in the West End conservation area, is currently up for sale at offers over £230,000.

Situated in the conservation area and the heart of Edinburgh's financial district, this stylish two bedroom flat at BF1, 4 Gardner's Crescent has an enviable location that is surrounded by an unbeatable selection of city amenities.

Forming part of an attractive A-Listed classical crescent which dates back to 1826, the flat itself is quietly positioned at basement level and has been renovated in recent years to form a modern home perfect for first time buyers or buy to let investors.

This property has an open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room with sleek handleless units, integrated appliances and breakfast bar.

1. Kitchen

Kitchen

BF1, 4 Gardner's Crescent

2. BF1, 4 Gardner's Crescent

Sitting room

The sitting room off the kitchen is a great space to relax and unwind.

3. Sitting room

Garden

The communal garden. The public garden on Gardner's Crescent also offers a pleasant place to sit and relax outside. On-street parking is available by way of a parking permit.

4. Garden

The communal garden. The public garden on Gardner's Crescent also offers a pleasant place to sit and relax outside. On-street parking is available by way of a parking permit. | Coulters/ ESPC

