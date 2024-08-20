Edinburgh for sale: Good-sized and beautifully presented two-bedroom Shandon first floor flat for sale

This beautifully presented and good-sized two-bedroom first floor flat in Shandon is currently up for sale at offers over £285,000.

Situated on a quiet collected street in the popular Shandon area and lying to the west of Edinburgh City Centre, 9 Hermand Crescent forms part of a traditional tenement building with secure entry system. Click here to view this property.

There is gas central heating throughout the property, as well as a communal garden and permit on-street parking. For viewings, book an appointment online.

1. Living room

The beautiful bay window lounge with open outlooks, lovely ornate cornicing and fireplace.

2. Bathroom

The bathroom has a three-piece suite with a mains shower over the bath.

3. 9 Hermand Crescent

A fantastic opportunity has arisen to purchase this beautifully presented two-bedroom, first floor flat situated on a quiet street in the popular Shandon area, to the west of Edinburgh City Centre.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen/diner has a good range of floor and wall mounted units, ample worktop space, gas hob and electric oven and a large pantry.

