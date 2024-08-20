Situated on a quiet collected street in the popular Shandon area and lying to the west of Edinburgh City Centre, 9 Hermand Crescent forms part of a traditional tenement building with secure entry system. Click here to view this property.
1. Living room
The beautiful bay window lounge with open outlooks, lovely ornate cornicing and fireplace. | Purple Bricks
2. Bathroom
The bathroom has a three-piece suite with a mains shower over the bath. | Purple Bricks
3. 9 Hermand Crescent
A fantastic opportunity has arisen to purchase this beautifully presented two-bedroom, first floor flat situated on a quiet street in the popular Shandon area, to the west of Edinburgh City Centre. | Purple Bricks
4. Kitchen
The kitchen/diner has a good range of floor and wall mounted units, ample worktop space, gas hob and electric oven and a large pantry. | Purple Bricks
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.