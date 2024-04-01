This gorgeous Meadowbank two-bedroom flat has been finished to showstopping style, making it a wonderful first home, and is currently available for offers over £265,000.

This superbly presented traditional flat at 23/4 Parsons Green Terrace would be ideal for professionals, first time buyers or a young family. It has been fully updated with an impressive large kitchen/dining room with a wide range of contemporary units and appliances and loads of space for entertaining. Added to this there is a comfortable lounge and two good sized double bedrooms.

It is located in the popular Meadowbank area, with excellent transport links into the city centre and the beautiful Holyrood Park on your doorstep. Open viewings at this property take place on Sundays 2pm-4pm. Alternatively, call Jardine Phillips LLP on 01312532205 or book an appointment online.

Lounge The bright lounge with twin windows, open Edinburgh press, electric coal effect fire in modern fireplace and contemporary sputnik light fitting.

Kitchen/ diner The magnificent, spacious open plan kitchen/dining room with two windows and an excellent range of navy shaker style fitted cupboards, integrated appliances, open wooden shelving and loads of space for a large dining table with feature lighting above.

Bathroom The bathroom, with freestanding claw foot bath with mains shower over, sink, heated towel rail and feature tiling.

Garden The large south-facing communal rear garden at the Meadowbank property.