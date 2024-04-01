This gorgeous Meadowbank two-bedroom flat has been finished to showstopping style, making it a wonderful first home, and is currently available for offers over £265,000.
This superbly presented traditional flat at 23/4 Parsons Green Terrace would be ideal for professionals, first time buyers or a young family. It has been fully updated with an impressive large kitchen/dining room with a wide range of contemporary units and appliances and loads of space for entertaining. Added to this there is a comfortable lounge and two good sized double bedrooms.
It is located in the popular Meadowbank area, with excellent transport links into the city centre and the beautiful Holyrood Park on your doorstep. Open viewings at this property take place on Sundays 2pm-4pm. Alternatively, call Jardine Phillips LLP on 01312532205 or book an appointment online.
