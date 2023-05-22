1 . The Library Suite, Bonaly Tower, 65 Bonaly Road, Colinton

The Library Suite at Bonaly Tower is a magnificent first floor apartment, part of a famous historic building and set in 10 acres of stunning gardens and grounds. Outside there is ample private parking on the gravel forecourt, as well as a double and a half garage a short distance away. The feeling of seclusion due to the private grounds is wonderful and very surprising given the proximity to the city, situated in Colinton. Photo: MICHAEL_DICKIE_SQUAREFOOTMEDIA.C