Edinburgh for sale: Historic Edinburgh building Bonaly Tower flat hits market for almost £1 million

Rare opportunity to live in a historic Edinburgh landmark

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:59 BST

If you’ve ever wanted to live inside an historic Edinburgh landmark, this quirky luxury three bedroom flat currently up for sale.

Available at offers over £950,000, The Library Suite inside Bonaly Tower is a ‘magnificent' first floor apartment, part of the historic building and set in 10 acres of gardens and grounds. Sellers say it also has grand proportions, beautiful period features, oil-fired central heating and underfloor heating in the bathroom. For viewings, call 07768 581165.

The Library Suite at Bonaly Tower is a magnificent first floor apartment, part of a famous historic building and set in 10 acres of stunning gardens and grounds. Outside there is ample private parking on the gravel forecourt, as well as a double and a half garage a short distance away. The feeling of seclusion due to the private grounds is wonderful and very surprising given the proximity to the city, situated in Colinton.

The Library Suite at Bonaly Tower is a magnificent first floor apartment, part of a famous historic building and set in 10 acres of stunning gardens and grounds. Outside there is ample private parking on the gravel forecourt, as well as a double and a half garage a short distance away. The feeling of seclusion due to the private grounds is wonderful and very surprising given the proximity to the city, situated in Colinton.

There are two principal reception rooms in the apartment. One of them is the original library at the former mansion. This is a spectacular room with two turrets on the southerly wall, a wonderful inglenook fireplace, an elaborate beamed ceiling and a polished wood floor and extensive built in cupboards and shelves.

There are two principal reception rooms in the apartment. One of them is the original library at the former mansion. This is a spectacular room with two turrets on the southerly wall, a wonderful inglenook fireplace, an elaborate beamed ceiling and a polished wood floor and extensive built in cupboards and shelves.

The other reception room is a beautifully decorated drawing room that the current owners use as their everyday living and dining space. The room is flooded with light by huge south facing windows and has an impressive fireplace.

The other reception room is a beautifully decorated drawing room that the current owners use as their everyday living and dining space. The room is flooded with light by huge south facing windows and has an impressive fireplace.

Bonaly Tower represents a rare opportunity to live in an historic Edinburgh landmark. It has not been sold on the open market for 47 years.

Bonaly Tower represents a rare opportunity to live in an historic Edinburgh landmark. It has not been sold on the open market for 47 years.

