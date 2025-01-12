This charming, generously proportioned four-bedroom Victorian detached stone-built property within the Grange conservation area offers flexible accommodation retaining many period features including working shutters.
This family home at 45 Sciennes Road is arranged over two floors, enjoying a large enclosed, stone walled private south-facing rear garden, along with a driveway and gardens to the front.
The property is ideally situated in the heart of Sciennes, a sought-after area lying to the south of the city centre close to excellent local amenities, schooling and swift transport links.
Early viewing is highly recommended. Call McDougall McQueen on 0131 228 1926 or book an appointment online.
