This charming, generously proportioned four-bedroom Victorian detached stone-built property within the Grange conservation area offers flexible accommodation retaining many period features including working shutters.

This family home at 45 Sciennes Road is arranged over two floors, enjoying a large enclosed, stone walled private south-facing rear garden, along with a driveway and gardens to the front.

The property is ideally situated in the heart of Sciennes, a sought-after area lying to the south of the city centre close to excellent local amenities, schooling and swift transport links.

Early viewing is highly recommended. Call McDougall McQueen on 0131 228 1926 or book an appointment online.

1 . 45 Sciennes Road This well presented four-bedroom Victorian detached stone built villa comes with a large south facing rear garden. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room The attractive and good-sized front facing living room with log burning stove. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/ dining room The kitchen and dining room to the rear comes with direct access to south facing garden. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The property benefits from this stone walled private south-facing rear garden, along with a driveway and gardens to the front. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales