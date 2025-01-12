Edinburgh for sale: £1 million Sciennes four-bedroom house is a gem packed with period details

If you've got a million pounds to spend, this Sciennes four-bedroom house is a gem packed with period details.

This charming, generously proportioned four-bedroom Victorian detached stone-built property within the Grange conservation area offers flexible accommodation retaining many period features including working shutters.

This family home at 45 Sciennes Road is arranged over two floors, enjoying a large enclosed, stone walled private south-facing rear garden, along with a driveway and gardens to the front.

The property is ideally situated in the heart of Sciennes, a sought-after area lying to the south of the city centre close to excellent local amenities, schooling and swift transport links.

Early viewing is highly recommended. Call McDougall McQueen on 0131 228 1926 or book an appointment online.

This well presented four-bedroom Victorian detached stone built villa comes with a large south facing rear garden.

The attractive and good-sized front facing living room with log burning stove.

The kitchen and dining room to the rear comes with direct access to south facing garden.

The property benefits from this stone walled private south-facing rear garden, along with a driveway and gardens to the front.

