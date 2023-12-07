An almost-£1 million house in Blackhall has gone up for sale and comes with its own private gardens.
The four-bedroom property is located in an exclusive development, and is currently available at offers over £950,000. Nestled in an exclusive secluded development in the popular Edinburgh area, 9 March Pines is a stunning detached house with private gardens and a double garage. Extensively refurbished throughout, the light-filled accommodation incorporates an elegant interior design and contemporary finishes including underfloor heating, completed to a high standard.
To book a viewing at this property, call 0131 253 2215.
1. 9 March Pines
March Pines is quietly positioned in Edinburgh's popular neighbourhood of Blackhall, approximately two miles from Edinburgh's City Centre. Within easy reach of shopping, and leisure pursuits it offers an enviable lifestyle. Corstorphine Hill Nature Reserve, Dalmeny Estate, Cramond Beach, and Lauriston Castle are just some of the nearby open spaces to enjoy. Photo: Coulters
2. Lounge
The elegant open plan living/dining room boasts wooden flooring and a living flame gas fire creating a wonderful focal point in the room. Access to the enclosed rear garden is provided through French doors. Photo: Coulters
3. Garden
To the rear of the property is a picturesque, landscaped rear garden with lawn and patio. To the front there is a neat private garden with, monobloc driveway and a detached double garage. Photo: Coulters
4. Kitchen
Flooded with natural light, the kitchen benefits from lovely rear garden views. Wall and floor cabinetry in a soft grey complements the black worktops and high-spec integrated appliances including an eye-level grill, oven, hob and dishwasher. A handy utility room is adjacent to the kitchen with base units, counter top and sink. Photo: Coulters