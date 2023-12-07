An almost-£1 million house in Blackhall has gone up for sale and comes with its own private gardens.

The four-bedroom property is located in an exclusive development, and is currently available at offers over £950,000. Nestled in an exclusive secluded development in the popular Edinburgh area, 9 March Pines is a stunning detached house with private gardens and a double garage. Extensively refurbished throughout, the light-filled accommodation incorporates an elegant interior design and contemporary finishes including underfloor heating, completed to a high standard.