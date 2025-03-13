Situated on a generous plot with exceptional, uninterrupted views over Royal Burgess Golf Club, 6 Barnton Park View is a stunning five-bedroom detached house, presenting an exceptional opportunity to own a contemporary and spacious family home in one of Edinburgh's most sought-after locations.

This impressive and expansive property, which has been remodelled, extended and renovated to a high standard throughout by the current owners, is offered to market in truly turn-key condition.

There are attractive, mature garden grounds to both the front and rear of the property and a large, integral double garage and spacious driveway for multiple vehicles.

For viewings, call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327 or book an appointment online.

1 . Kitchen/ dining room The stylish and bespoke kitchen / dining room with bi-fold doors leading to the rear terrace and an outstanding leafy outlook. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . 6 Barnton Park View This home is situated on a generous plot with exceptional, uninterrupted views over Royal Burgess Golf Club. The property benefits from a large integral double garage and spacious driveway for multiple vehicles. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Living room The large and attractive sitting room with a feature fireplace and raised dining area. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden There are attractive, mature garden grounds to both the front and rear of the property and a sunny, south-facing balcony accessed off the first floor landing. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC Photo Sales