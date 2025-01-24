Currently available for offers over £415,000, 13 (1F3) Bank Street is situated at the top of the Mound, off the Royal Mile.

This property is incredibly spacious and has generously sized, well-proportioned rooms throughout with high ceilings and deep skirting. There are lots of original features which include cornice work, wood panelled window surrounds, natural wood floors and a polished oak fireplace.

The position of the property is truly excellent, surrounded by quality amenities, restaurants and entertainment venues, with Princes Street Gardens a few minutes' walk away. There are quick links to the airport and other areas of the city via tram and bus. The railway station is conveniently close also, providing inter-city as well as local travel.

The property has been well maintained and is in good order but will offer purchasers further potential to highlight the many fantastic features and create a most stunning home.

For viewings, call ELP Arbuthnott McClanachan on 0131 253 2885 or book an appointment online.

1 . 13 (1F3) Bank Street This magnificent first floor flat is situated in a unique position overlooking the Bank of Scotland building at the Mound, and enjoys panoramic views over the city to Fife. | ELP Arbuthnott McClanachan Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Hallway The property has been well maintained and is in good order but will offer purchasers further potential to highlight the many fantastic features and create a most stunning home. | ELP Arbuthnott McClanachan Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Living room The living room is stunning and has a large bay window, fitted oak book case and feature fireplace with cast iron inset, tiled hearth and fender. | ELP Arbuthnott McClanachan Photo: ESPC Photo Sales