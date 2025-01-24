Currently available for offers over £415,000, 13 (1F3) Bank Street is situated at the top of the Mound, off the Royal Mile.
This property is incredibly spacious and has generously sized, well-proportioned rooms throughout with high ceilings and deep skirting. There are lots of original features which include cornice work, wood panelled window surrounds, natural wood floors and a polished oak fireplace.
The position of the property is truly excellent, surrounded by quality amenities, restaurants and entertainment venues, with Princes Street Gardens a few minutes' walk away. There are quick links to the airport and other areas of the city via tram and bus. The railway station is conveniently close also, providing inter-city as well as local travel.
The property has been well maintained and is in good order but will offer purchasers further potential to highlight the many fantastic features and create a most stunning home.
For viewings, call ELP Arbuthnott McClanachan on 0131 253 2885 or book an appointment online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.