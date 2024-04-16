This beautifully presented, versatile and generously proportioned period lower villa with 3/4 bedrooms, excellent private gardens and a double garage, is currently available for offers over £1,050,000.
The property is situated in the highly regarded Grange conservation area, close to excellent private and public schooling. This exceptionally spacious home at 28 Mortonhall Road offers comfortable and versatile accommodation, beautifully complemented by fine period features.
To view this property, call Karen Fleming at Simpson & Marwick on 0131 581 5731.
1. Sitting room
The large elegant south facing bay-windowed sitting room with fine period decorative cornicing. Photo: Simpson & Marwick
2. Dining room
Folding double doors in the sitting room allow full access to a south facing bay-windowed dining room, again with similar cornicing. Photo: Simpson & Marwick
3. 28 Mortonhall Road
4. Courtyard garden
On the east side of the property the courtyard garden leads to a front garden with mature trees and shrubs. Photo: Simpson & Marwick
