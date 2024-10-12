Edinburgh for sale: Incredibly elegant two-bedroom Georgian duplex apartment in Canonmills

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2024, 04:55 BST

An incredibly elegant Georgian duplex apartment on a traditional street in Canonmills, is currently available for offers over £600,000.

This stunning two-bedroom ground and basement flat at 47/1 East Claremont Street offers well-planned accommodation over two levels, and comes with direct garden access.

This property forms part of a popular residential Georgian terrace in the sought-after and central Canonmills area of Edinburgh. This beautiful home has been tastefully decorated to a high standard and is offered to the market in genuine move-in condition.

Offering immense appeal for those looking for a beautiful home in the centre of Edinburgh, early viewing is highly recommended to appreciate everything that this beautiful home has to offer.

For viewings, call Warners on 0131 668 0440 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, book an appointment online.

On the ground floor, the living room is particularly spacious with many pleasing traditional features such as the ornate cornicing, large twin windows with window seats, the fireplace and Edinburgh press.

1. Living room

On the ground floor, the living room is particularly spacious with many pleasing traditional features such as the ornate cornicing, large twin windows with window seats, the fireplace and Edinburgh press. | Warners Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Downstairs on the basement floor is the large kitchen/ dining room with patio doors out onto the stunning garden. The fully fitted kitchen comprises an electric hob, oven and fan, dishwasher, fridge/ freezer, dining area, pantry and utility room which homes the boiler and washing machine. A

2. Kitchen/ diner

Downstairs on the basement floor is the large kitchen/ dining room with patio doors out onto the stunning garden. The fully fitted kitchen comprises an electric hob, oven and fan, dishwasher, fridge/ freezer, dining area, pantry and utility room which homes the boiler and washing machine. A | Warners Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The property's stunning shared rear garden is made up of a patio, lawn and flower beds.

3. Garden

The property's stunning shared rear garden is made up of a patio, lawn and flower beds. | Warners Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
This stunning two bedroom ground and basement flat, has a spacious living room with traditional features, fully fitted dining kitchen with patio doors into the garden, two well-proportioned bedrooms, a versatile turret room overlooking the rear garden, a spacious bathroom, a beautiful shared rear garden and permit parking.

4. 47/1 East Claremont Street

This stunning two bedroom ground and basement flat, has a spacious living room with traditional features, fully fitted dining kitchen with patio doors into the garden, two well-proportioned bedrooms, a versatile turret room overlooking the rear garden, a spacious bathroom, a beautiful shared rear garden and permit parking. | Warners Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice