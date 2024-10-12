This stunning two-bedroom ground and basement flat at 47/1 East Claremont Street offers well-planned accommodation over two levels, and comes with direct garden access.

This property forms part of a popular residential Georgian terrace in the sought-after and central Canonmills area of Edinburgh. This beautiful home has been tastefully decorated to a high standard and is offered to the market in genuine move-in condition.

Offering immense appeal for those looking for a beautiful home in the centre of Edinburgh, early viewing is highly recommended to appreciate everything that this beautiful home has to offer.

For viewings, call Warners on 0131 668 0440 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, book an appointment online.

1 . Living room On the ground floor, the living room is particularly spacious with many pleasing traditional features such as the ornate cornicing, large twin windows with window seats, the fireplace and Edinburgh press. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/ diner Downstairs on the basement floor is the large kitchen/ dining room with patio doors out onto the stunning garden. The fully fitted kitchen comprises an electric hob, oven and fan, dishwasher, fridge/ freezer, dining area, pantry and utility room which homes the boiler and washing machine. A | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Garden The property's stunning shared rear garden is made up of a patio, lawn and flower beds. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . 47/1 East Claremont Street This stunning two bedroom ground and basement flat, has a spacious living room with traditional features, fully fitted dining kitchen with patio doors into the garden, two well-proportioned bedrooms, a versatile turret room overlooking the rear garden, a spacious bathroom, a beautiful shared rear garden and permit parking. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales