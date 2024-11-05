This beautifully presented and exceptionally spacious detached bungalow at 20 Baird Avenue, with private gardens and driveway, is finished to an exemplary standard throughout, featuring a bespoke architectural design, including a large rear extension creating an exceptional open-plan living space.
Highlights include a stylish fitted kitchen, modern bathroom suites, quality wood and Amtico flooring, fitted window blinds, and recessed spotlighting throughout.
The property has been fully refurbished, including new gas central heating, double glazing, electrics, plumbing, rendered walls and external wall insulation.
This generous plot benefits from low-maintenance landscaping to the front; whilst the rear garden features a summer house, adjoining store shed, patios, and synthetic turf lawns.
To view this home book an appointment online.