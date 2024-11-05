Edinburgh for sale: Incredibly stylish four-bedroom bungalow in Murrayfield with summer house

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 15:39 BST

This very stylish four-bedroom property nestled on a quiet Murrayfield side street is new to the market and available for offers over £685,000.

This beautifully presented and exceptionally spacious detached bungalow at 20 Baird Avenue, with private gardens and driveway, is finished to an exemplary standard throughout, featuring a bespoke architectural design, including a large rear extension creating an exceptional open-plan living space.

Highlights include a stylish fitted kitchen, modern bathroom suites, quality wood and Amtico flooring, fitted window blinds, and recessed spotlighting throughout.

The property has been fully refurbished, including new gas central heating, double glazing, electrics, plumbing, rendered walls and external wall insulation.

This generous plot benefits from low-maintenance landscaping to the front; whilst the rear garden features a summer house, adjoining store shed, patios, and synthetic turf lawns.

To view this home book an appointment online.

Beautifully presented and exceptionally spacious, this four-bedroom detached bungalow comes with private gardens and a driveway.

20 Baird Avenue

Beautifully presented and exceptionally spacious, this four-bedroom detached bungalow comes with private gardens and a driveway.

Set to the front, the lounge area features quality wood flooring, space for a stove if desired, and a box-bay window allowing plentiful natural light.

Lounge

Set to the front, the lounge area features quality wood flooring, space for a stove if desired, and a box-bay window allowing plentiful natural light.

Open to the lounge, with sliding doors dividing the rooms if desired, a bright large kitchen is set to the rear, with dual patio doors accessing the garden, a skylight window, Amtico flooring and plenty of space for dining. Quality fitted units include modern worktops, a sink with a drainer, a breakfast bar, and ample space for freestanding appliances.

Kitchen

Open to the lounge, with sliding doors dividing the rooms if desired, a bright large kitchen is set to the rear, with dual patio doors accessing the garden, a skylight window, Amtico flooring and plenty of space for dining. Quality fitted units include modern worktops, a sink with a drainer, a breakfast bar, and ample space for freestanding appliances.

This generous plot benefits from low-maintenance landscaping to the front; whilst the rear garden features a summer house, adjoining store shed, patios, and synthetic turf lawns.

Garden

This generous plot benefits from low-maintenance landscaping to the front; whilst the rear garden features a summer house, adjoining store shed, patios, and synthetic turf lawns.

