This fully refurbished Scots Baronial house in Edinburgh with six bedrooms and six bathrooms as well as just under an acre of land, is currently available at offers over £2.8 million.
Old Craig, Craighouse, has a modernised interior but retains much of its original charm with a variety of period features. The property comes with two large outbuildings with great storage or potential for a games room or gym. To view this property, call 0131 381 1711.
1. Old Craig, Craighouse
The Category A-listed house is nearing completion of an extensive refurbishment and conversion project with the project architects working closely with Historic Scotland and Scottish Natural Heritage to restore it to its original splendour. The conversion project has involved changing the configuration of several rooms to transform the property into a comfortable family home offering wonderfully spacious, practical and flexible living spaces that complement the elegance of the impressive formal reception rooms over the ground and first floors. Photo: Philip Stewart
2. Grand dining room
The wood-panelled dining room where there is a magnificent fireplace with an intricately carved wood inscription. Photo: Savills
3. Living room
This spacious room offers a versatile entertaining and family living space with charming original windows. Photo: Savills
4. Kitchen
Located on the first floor is the quite exceptional, bright and spacious open plan kitchen, dining and family living space. Photo: Savills