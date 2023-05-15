News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return

Edinburgh for sale: Inside the £2.8million mansion Old Craig House with six bedrooms and bathrooms

Fully refurbished Scots Baronial house in Edinburgh on the market

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 15th May 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:27 BST

This fully refurbished Scots Baronial house in Edinburgh with six bedrooms and six bathrooms as well as just under an acre of land, is currently available at offers over £2.8 million.

Old Craig, Craighouse, has a modernised interior but retains much of its original charm with a variety of period features. The property comes with two large outbuildings with great storage or potential for a games room or gym. To view this property, call 0131 381 1711.

The Category A-listed house is nearing completion of an extensive refurbishment and conversion project with the project architects working closely with Historic Scotland and Scottish Natural Heritage to restore it to its original splendour. The conversion project has involved changing the configuration of several rooms to transform the property into a comfortable family home offering wonderfully spacious, practical and flexible living spaces that complement the elegance of the impressive formal reception rooms over the ground and first floors.

1. Old Craig, Craighouse

The Category A-listed house is nearing completion of an extensive refurbishment and conversion project with the project architects working closely with Historic Scotland and Scottish Natural Heritage to restore it to its original splendour. The conversion project has involved changing the configuration of several rooms to transform the property into a comfortable family home offering wonderfully spacious, practical and flexible living spaces that complement the elegance of the impressive formal reception rooms over the ground and first floors. Photo: Philip Stewart

Photo Sales
The wood-panelled dining room where there is a magnificent fireplace with an intricately carved wood inscription.

2. Grand dining room

The wood-panelled dining room where there is a magnificent fireplace with an intricately carved wood inscription. Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
This spacious room offers a versatile entertaining and family living space with charming original windows.

3. Living room

This spacious room offers a versatile entertaining and family living space with charming original windows. Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
Located on the first floor is the quite exceptional, bright and spacious open plan kitchen, dining and family living space.

4. Kitchen

Located on the first floor is the quite exceptional, bright and spacious open plan kitchen, dining and family living space. Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Edinburgh