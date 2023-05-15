1 . Old Craig, Craighouse

The Category A-listed house is nearing completion of an extensive refurbishment and conversion project with the project architects working closely with Historic Scotland and Scottish Natural Heritage to restore it to its original splendour. The conversion project has involved changing the configuration of several rooms to transform the property into a comfortable family home offering wonderfully spacious, practical and flexible living spaces that complement the elegance of the impressive formal reception rooms over the ground and first floors. Photo: Philip Stewart